Termination of the liquidity providing agreement with LAGO Kapital Ltd

Company announcement no. 01-2025

Copenhagen, February 21, 2025.

Swiss Properties Invest A/S has terminated the liquidity providing agreement with LAGO Kapital Ltd. The effective date of the termination of the agreement will be March 31st 2025.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest A/S, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422.631.240), which was founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO

Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52

E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest.dk

Schleppegrellsgade 8

2200 Copenhagen N

Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S (CVR-nr. 40073310),

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.,

DK-2500 Valby,

tlf. +45 3345 1000

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk