Regarding the decision of the Supreme Court of Lithuania in a criminal case under the civil claim of AB KN Energies

On February 20, 2025, the Supreme Court of Lithuania, after reviewing a criminal case concerning the damage caused to AB KN Energies, formerly AB Klaipėdos Nafta (hereinafter referred to as the Company) in the years 2008-2010 in the total amount of EUR 7,834,044.85, has determined that the convictions of individuals Arturas Urbutis, Antanas Urbutis, Svetlana Popova, Andrejus Vaičiulis, the former Chief Executive Officer of AB Klaipėdos nafta Jurgis Aušra, former Commercial Director of the Company Ričardas Milvydas, UAB "Naftos grupė" by the lower court rulings were justified.

The Supreme Court of Lithuania also stated that compensation for lost income due to criminal actions should not be addressed in accordance with the procedure established by the Lithuanian Criminal Procedure Code, as it does not constitute actual material damage under this code.

In the part concerning the unjustified issuance of credit invoices to UAB "Naftos grupė", the Supreme Court of Lithuania awarded the Company EUR 105,025.95.

The Company respects this decision of the Supreme Court of Lithuania and considers it positive, as the persons who committed the crimes were convicted, part of the damage was awarded, and for the remaining damage, the Supreme Court of Lithuania held that the Company has the right to bring an action in accordance with the procedure established by the Code of Civil Procedure of the Republic of Lithuania. This matter will be decided separately by the Management of the Company in order to protect the interests of the Company.





Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė

+370 46 391772







