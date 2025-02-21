FERRARI RELEASES ITS 2024 ANNUAL REPORT AND FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

Maranello (Italy), February 21, 2025 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2024 Annual Report and filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The 2024 Sustainability Statement, prepared for the first time in accordance with the requirements from the European Sustainability Reporting Standard (ESRS) on a voluntary basis, is included in the 2024 Annual Report.

Ferrari’s 2024 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

