Navicore Solutions Offers Guidance for Those Struggling to Pay Their Tax Bill

MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As tax season approaches, millions of Americans find themselves overwhelmed with stress—especially those who owe more to the IRS than they can afford to pay. Navicore Solutions provides support, education and personal finance advice to those struggling with looming tax debt.

The most recent IRS reported tax gap in 2022 is over $125 billion, including underreported, unpaid and unfiled taxes. These taxes are owed by an estimated 11 million Americans. While the government has provided some leniency, for example, during the COVID era the ‘People First Initiative’ delayed the collection of back taxes and the more recent ‘Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act’ of 2024, tax debt continues to contribute to the overall financial stress of many Americans.

Navicore Solutions helps families find relief by providing advice for the more immediate problem of what to do if you’re unable to pay your tax bill, including guidance on short term, long term, and partial payment plans. In addition, Navicore provides long term personal finance education and advice to help alleviate the ongoing problems that arise from a lack of financial literacy and poor money management.

“Navicore understands the financial and emotional strain that comes with tax debt. Fortunately, there are options available, and we’re here to help our clients gain control of and navigate their personal finances to relieve the stress of all kinds of personal debt,” said Diane Gray, Chief Operating Officer with Navicore.

Ignoring tax debt can lead to serious consequences, including tax liens, wage garnishments, or even legal action. It’s crucial to act quickly to avoid these ramifications. Navicore Solutions provides financial counseling to help individuals understand their options and make informed decisions.

About Navicore Solutions

Founded in 1991, Navicore Solutions is a national leader in the field of nonprofit financial counseling with a mission to strengthen the well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support.

Navicore counselors provide a wide range of services including credit counseling to consumers in need; education programs through workshops, courses and written material; debt management plan to provide relief for applicable consumers; student loan counseling for those struggling with student loan debt; and housing counseling services in the areas of rental, pre-purchase, default and reverse mortgage. The agency is an advocate of financial education helping communities achieve and maintain financial stability.

Contact:

Lori Stratford

Digital Marketing Manager

Navicore Solutions

lstratford@navicoresolutions.org

navicoresolutions.org