Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC:CBDS) Announces Strategic Expansion of Crypto Holdings with Acquisition of 420 Million Dogecoin Cash ($DOG)

Mesquite, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 21, 2025 – Mesquite, NV – Dogecoin Cash, Inc., formerly, Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement with Bots, Inc., a Puerto Rico-based technology and blockchain company (BTZI), to acquire 420,000,000 DogeCoin Cash ($DOG) tokens in exchange for 4,200,000 shares of CBDS common stock. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Dogecoin Cash’s position in the blockchain space, aligning with the company’s broader digital asset strategy including exploring new tokenization and digital payments opportunities

The closing date for the transaction is set for March 1, 2025. As part of the agreement, CBDS will establish a Binance Wallet to facilitate the transfer of $DOG. The 420 million $DOG tokens are currently viewable at BSCScan and will be transferred upon closing.

Bots, Inc., through its affiliates, including, Bullet Blockchain (BULT), controls 840,000,000 DogeCoin Cash ($DOG) and has agreed to transfer 50% of their holdings to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.

The contract address for $DOG is 0x48299339a0963fea221eaaad56484c37efb264dd.

CBDS’s Expanding Digital Asset Portfolio

This latest acquisition follows Dogecoin Cash’s successful completion of its previous acquisition of 600,000,000 $DOG from DogeSPAC, LLC, demonstrating the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain sectors. With this transaction, Dogecoin Cash Inc.’s total holdings of DogeCoin Cash ($DOG) will increase to 1.02 billion tokens, further solidifying its position as a major stakeholder in the $DOG ecosystem.

“We are excited to finalize this agreement with Bots, Inc. and continue building a robust digital asset portfolio,” said David Tobias, Chairman and CEO of Dogecoin Cash, Inc. “This acquisition aligns with our broader vision of integrating blockchain technology into our operations and leveraging emerging digital assets for long-term value creation.”

Strategic Implications

The integration of DogeCoin Cash ($DOG) into CBDS’s portfolio presents new opportunities for blockchain-based applications and financial solutions. With the rise of digital assets in mainstream industries, CBDS is positioning itself as a forward-thinking company embracing cryptocurrency’s potential.

Preferred Dividend Update

CBDS anticipates that FINRA will not set an ex-dividend date which would mean that only those that held common shares on the record date of November 25, 2024, will likely receive the preferred shares.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (CBDS)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. CBDS holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka “CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. CBDS engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as blockchain innovation. The company is actively engaged in leveraging emerging digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and blockchain technology to enhance its offerings and create new market opportunities.

Core Business Segments

CBDS focuses on cannabis telemedicine, developing and commercializing cannabis-based products, including CBD-infused wellness solutions, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical-grade formulations. The company seeks to expand its product portfolio through strategic licensing agreements, research partnerships, and acquisitions in the cannabis industry.

Blockchain and Digital Asset Expansion:

Recognizing the growing importance of blockchain technology and DeFi, CBDS explores innovative applications in tokenization, smart contracts, and decentralized finance protocols.

The company is developing blockchain-powered solutions aimed at enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency in cannabis supply chains and financial transactions.

As part of its digital asset strategy, Dogecoin Cash, Inc.continues to assess potential utility tokens, NFTs, and other crypto-related ventures that align with its long-term vision.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Acquisitions & Partnerships: Dogecoin Cash, Inc. actively seeks strategic mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to expand its influence in both the cannabis and blockchain industries.

Regulatory Compliance & Innovation: The company remains committed to operating within regulatory frameworks while leveraging emerging technologies to drive efficiency and growth.

Market Expansion & Investor Relations: Dogecoin Cash, Inc. aims to broaden its investor base and enhance shareholder value by expanding market penetration and diversifying revenue streams.

As the cannabis and blockchain markets continue to evolve, Dogecoin Cash, Inc. positions itself as a forward-thinking company, bridging the gap between natural wellness and decentralized finance. The company's long-term vision involves leveraging blockchain for real-world applications, including traceability in the cannabis industry, DeFi lending solutions, and digital payment integrations.

About Dogecoin Cash (DOG)

Unlock the power of community and technology with DogeCoin Cash, the innovative cryptocurrency that rewards you for spreading the word. Whether through social media, content creation, or personal referrals, your efforts to boost DogeCoin Cash's visibility directly contributes to mining the coin, making it a truly decentralized asset powered by its community. Join us in shaping the future of digital currency, where your voice and participation fuel growth and value.

Proof of Promotion

Instead of the carbon-emitting Proof of Work mining used by coins like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, or the rich-get-richer Proof of Stake mechanism used by Ethereum, Dogecoin Cash uses the innovative new Proof of Promotion system to distribute $DOG to the community. With Proof of Promotion, content creators earn $DOG by spreading the word about DogeCoin Cash and then sharing a link on the social platform Tipestry, where members vote to determine how much each post earns. Rather than encouraging pointless energy consumption, this new system rewards members for adding value to the community.

DeFi

Designed to operate within the decentralized finance ecosystem, DogeCoin Cash exists on both Binance Smart Chain in the BEP-20 format and on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token. It is currently tradeable on decentralized exchanges including PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain and Uniswap on Ethereum. Holders can store their tokens in a wide selection of Biance Smart Chain and Ethereum wallets and exchange them for other assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Disclaimer:

Dogecoin Cash, Inc., and the DogeCoin Cash (DOG) token were inspired by the well-known cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE); however, Dogecoin Cash, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or associated with Dogecoin or its development team.



Clarification on Identification:

To prevent any confusion between Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (CBDS), a corporate entity, and DogeCoin Cash (DOG), the cryptocurrency token, each has been assigned a unique CUSIP identifier. Dogecoin Cash, Inc. and its shares are registered with the symbol CBDS, while the DogeCoin Cash (DOG) tokens are identifiable solely within cryptocurrency markets.

For more updates and investor information, visit www.cbds.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Dogecoin Cash, Inc.'s filings with the SEC.

Contact Information: info@cbds.com