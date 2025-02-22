Trump's Week 5 Month 1 and What Has Been Happening To The Children

Washington DC, Feb. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has written two articles. First up is an action-packed week 5 and the first month of the new Trump Administration. President Trump's New Term in Office just gets stronger and that is what the majority of Americans voted for. It starts off with the Senate Confirmation of Kash Patel as Director of the FBI and his release of "The List of Current and Former Executive Branch Officials Who are Members of the Executive Branch Deep State." The article covers some interesting rulings by federal judges and the bringing back of incandescent lightbulbs. There is an ICE update by Tom Homan which marked the least number of illegal alien crossings through our southern border that Tom has seen in his entire career. The U.S. State Department announced that it has officially designated 8 gangs/cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. That means that now the full weight of the military and the U.S. government is able to be utilized.

The article also covers the ongoing DOGE audit and investigation with members of the DOGE team being sworn-in as Deputies by the U.S. Marshalls. It covers the finding of fraud of millions of dead people receiving Social Security payments as listed as being alive and over the age of 120 years. They are also investigating the aid sent to Ukraine just as President Trump receives an agreement from President Zelenskyy giving the United States Ukraine's rare earth mineral rights as repayment. The article also shows the improvements made to the U.S. Treasury Payment System made by DOGE so that fraud, waste and abuse can be prevented and tracked in the future, in light of the $4.7 Trillion dollars of payments that could not be tracked on account of not being properly coded.

ThinkCareBelieve's first article goes into the media's practices of editing President Trump's interviews to make him look like a bad guy. There are side by side versions of edited and non-edited video of President Trump's October 2020 interview with Leslie Stahl on 60 Minutes. That is contrasted by a recent honest interview about the DOGE audit and government investigations in the United States. The article covers a thank you from Palestinians to President Trump for his unconventional solution to bringing cooperative Peace to Gaza and the Middle East. Lastly, the article covers a civics lesson given by Stephen Miller on how the Executive Branch is one man elected by The People and separate from the Judicial and Legislative Branches, as laid out by our Constitution. The article here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/02/20/president-trumps-month-1-and-week-5/





ThinkCareBelieve's second article is a realistic, heartfelt, transparent look at what has been happening to the children in the U.S. and globally. The article carefully explains why the children are missing, what has happened to them, and who is potentially involved. The article gives this information in anticipation of the Epstein Client List and other key information that is promised to be released soon. ThinkCareBelieve has extended some compassionate wisdom for how we of humanity can cope with the shocking and devastating truths that will be made public. The article seeks to promote understanding and prepare the way for truth, understanding and healing. You can find the article here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/02/22/what-has-really-been-happening-to-children/





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

