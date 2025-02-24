Press release

Globe Telecom, Nokia collaborate on network APIs to provide banks with enhanced security #MWC25

24 February 2025

Espoo, Finland – Globe Telecom, one of the largest telecommunications operators in the Philippines with over 60 million subscribers, today announced that it is collaborating with Nokia to provide banks and other enterprises with enhanced security through the utilization of network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

Globe Telecom, which already uses a host of other Nokia solutions including 5G RAN, is testing Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform in expanding and simplifying the number of APIs available to the operator and its enterprise partners to enable the creation of security-focused applications. APIs provide access to deep functionality and data within networks, allowing application developers to utilize those network capabilities to build new use cases for their customers.

“With cyberattacks on banking services accelerating, it is crucial that we make available the latest network-powered technologies to our enterprise customers and help them safeguard against fraud. We are now at the stage of testing how Nokia’s NEP can support our customers in the banking and enterprise sectors with security verification tools to prevent fraudulent transactions,” said Joel Agustin, Globe’s Head of Service Planning and Engineering.

Nokia Network Exposure Platform (NEP) is an implementation of the GSMA Operator Platform, a standard for a common platform exposing operator capabilities to developers. Globe Telecom and Nokia contribute to GSMA Open Gateway and Linux Foundation CAMARA, both of which are leading the way to harmonize the efforts of operators around the world through the development of standards-based APIs.

Nokia NEP complements and integrates with Nokia's Network as Code platform with developer portal , which aligns with the GSMA Open Gateway aggregator concept and provides a cloud-based platform to connect and monetize service provider networks with application developers.

Since launching the Network as Code platform in September 2023, Nokia’s ecosystem of Network as Code platform partners has grown to 48 currently and includes BT, Orange, StarHub, Telefonica, and Telecom Argentina. Nokia’s commitment to API monetization extends beyond network-side aggregation and includes hyperscalers like Google Cloud; Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers such as Infobip; large system integrators such as Global Logic; vertical independent software vendors like Elmo; and the world’s largest public API hub through Nokia’s recent acquisition of Rapid.

“We are very pleased to work with Globe Telecom, along with our growing developer community, in the building of new applications that strengthen security for financial service providers in the Philippines. Nokia NEP will help Globe Telecom organize, control, and secure the way its network is integrated into developer ecosystems and platforms, ensuring choice, flexibility, and security in creating new application use cases,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

