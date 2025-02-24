Societe Generale: Appointment within the Societe Generale Group

APPOINTMENT WITHIN THE SOCIETE GENERALE GROUP

Paris, 24 February 2025



Societe Generale announces the appointment of Lubomira Rochet as Executive Vice President in charge of Retail Banking activities in France, Private Banking and Insurance, as well as the Group's Chief Operating Office (technology, procurement and real estate). She will join the Bank in April 2025. Lubomira will also become a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Lubomira Rochet's mission will be to assist Slawomir Krupa, Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale, in overseeing Retail Banking activities in France (both SG retail network and BoursoBank), Private Banking and Insurance, as well as the activities of the Group's Chief Operating Office (including technology, procurement and real estate).

Lubomira Rochet is an accomplished leader with proven expertise in business transformation, digital businesses and in all aspects of customer relations, particularly for retail activities. She has held high-level responsibilities in these areas on a global scale with a compelling track record. Her technical skills, extensive experience, strategic vision and leadership will be key assets in advancing the development and transformation of the Group and our retail activities in France. She will contribute to enhancing our performance in terms of customer experience and satisfaction, business growth and operational efficiency to support our teams on the ground.

Slawomir Krupa, Chief Executive Officer, comments: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Lubomira Rochet to the Group Executive Committee. She will assist me in overseeing Retail Banking activities in France and will also bring her extensive expertise to our projects for the further growth of our retail banking activities and the technological transformation of the Group. Her talent and creativity will further enhance the blend of different skills and wide-ranging experiences within the Group's leadership team. I wish her every success in her new role."

Lubomira Rochet has held strategic positions throughout her career in the technology, digital, and retail sectors. From 2003 to 2007, she was responsible for strategy at Sogeti (Capgemini), before leading innovation and startups in France for Microsoft from 2008 to 2010. In 2010, she joined the digital marketing agency Valtech and became the Managing Director of this agency in 2012. From 2014 to 2021, she drove the digital transformation of L'Oréal as Chief Digital Officer and was a member of the Executive Committee. Since 2021, she has been a Partner at JAB Holding Company LLC. Lubomira also served as an independent Director on the Board of Directors of Societe Generale from 2017 to 2024. An economist by training, Lubomira Rochet is a graduate of the École Normale Supérieure de Paris-Saclay, Sciences Po Paris, and the College of Europe in Bruges.

