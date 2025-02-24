NetBet adds new casino game provider in Blueprint Gaming™

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark, a leading online casino platform, is thrilled to announce it has joined forces with casino game provider Blueprint Gaming™. NetBet customers will be able to enjoy the diverse range of games created by Blueprint Gaming™, providing a high-quality online gaming experience.

NetBet users will be able to play some of Blueprint Gaming’s top titles, including Big Money Frenzy™, Fishin Frenzy™ Megaways™ and Cash Strike™, plus many more of their fantastic games.

NetBet Denmark has made the delivery of a superior online gaming experience its number one priority. This partnership with Blueprint Gaming™ is just the latest display of them upholding the promise to offer the best games on the market from the top providers.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet Denmark, said: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Blueprint Gaming™ and it is yet another hugely positive step for NetBet Denmark.”



“Our loyal customers deserve only the best online casino games and with the addition of Blueprint Gaming™, we will continue to deliver on that promise.”

“Blueprint Gaming™ has an outstanding range of games with some amazing features - and we are certain our customers will absolutely love all of them.”

Jack Lawson, Account Manager at Blueprint Gaming™ said: “It’s fantastic to be able to further extend our partnership with NetBet and we look forward to further growth in the Danish market.”

“We are excited to be able to provide players with a first-class experience with some of our new and most popular titles.”

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk/ is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk/ has evolved into one of the nation’s favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.com/dk/ or contact: press@netbet.com

About Blueprint Gaming™

Blueprint Gaming™ is a leading UK-based game studio and part of Germany’s Merkur Group. Founded in 2009, the company has a proven track record of delivering unique moments in gaming, producing some of the industry’s most popular game series and IPs in a portfolio of over 500 titles.

Providing a quality, diverse content offering across a wide variety of game themes and mechanics, including innovative proprietary concepts and recognisable branded experiences, Blueprint Gaming™ games are enjoyed by a growing number of players across the globe.

Blueprint Gaming™ is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UKGC, AGCC, MGA, GRA, SGA, ONJN and AGCO. This allows it to provide games certified for play in the regulated markets of the UK, Alderney, Malta, Gibraltar, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Spain, Romania and Canada.