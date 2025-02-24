Press Release

Nokia and ACES-NH deploy 25G PON-based neutral host fiber network to enhance broadband connectivity across Saudi Arabia #MWC25

ACES-NH first to deploy a 25G PON-based neutral host fiber network in Saudi Arabia, providing service providers across the region with access to high-speed connectivity to operators, residential, enterprise and SMEs users.

Nokia’s Altiplano network automation solution will enable ACES-NH to streamline operations, lower costs and enhance internet service delivery.

Nokia is the only vendor that supports all next-generation PON options, including 10G, 25G, 50G, and future 100G PON technologies.

24 February 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nokia today announced that ACES-NH successfully deployed Saudi Arabia’s first-ever 25G PON-based neutral host network, marking a significant milestone in the country’s fiber evolution. Built on Nokia’s fiber technology, the new network enables multiple service providers to leverage a unified infrastructure, minimizing redundancy and driving enhanced connectivity to bolster Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The neutral host model allows multiple service providers to share a high-performance fiber broadband network, improving efficiency and reducing infrastructure duplication. As the leading supplier of 25G PON technology, Nokia equips ACES-NH with a future-ready fiber platform, supporting evolving use cases — from residential broadband and enterprise connectivity to smart city services and industrial applications.

ACES-NH’ open access network, powered by Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller, leverages automation to streamline operations. The initial deployment comprises Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), laying the groundwork for future nationwide expansion and extended use cases for enterprises.

Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia’s 25G PON fiber broadband solution enables ACES-NH to deliver high-speed data and low latency for next-generation applications. This advancement ensures that businesses, small and medium enterprises, and consumers can enjoy seamless connectivity for cloud gaming, enterprise networking, and next-generation digital experiences.

“Together with Nokia, we are proud to deliver Saudi Arabia’s first 25G PON-based neutral host network. This deployment transforms fiber connectivity in the Kingdom, giving multiple service providers secure, high-speed access over a shared infrastructure and reinforcing ACES-NH’ leadership in neutral host solutions.” said Dr. Luai Hasnawi, Chief of Fixed Network at ACES-NH.

“This milestone marks a major shift toward “Fiber for Everything”. With 25G PON, infrastructure providers like ACES-NH can address residential, enterprise, and mobile transport needs on a single network, reducing costs and accelerating digital innovation across Saudi Arabia,” added Kamal Ballout, Head of Middle East and Africa Enterprise and Partners, Network Infrastructure at Nokia.

