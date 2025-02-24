Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 17 February to Friday 21 February, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,484
|63,488,260
|17 February 2025
|950
|11,839.9684
|11,247,970
|18 February 2025
|808
|11,855.0371
|9,578,870
|19 February 2025
|1,100
|12,146.9455
|13,361,640
|20 February 2025
|1,100
|12,264.0455
|13,490,450
|21 February 2025
|950
|12,266.9789
|11,653,630
|Total 17-21 February 2025
|4,908
|59,332,560
|Accumulated under the program
|10,392
|122,820,820
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|30,617
|362,073,940
|17 February 2025
|4,760
|12,101.4632
|57,602,965
|18 February 2025
|4,049
|12,140.8311
|49,158,225
|19 February 2025
|5,512
|12,401.3008
|68,355,970
|20 February 2025
|5,550
|12,504.7495
|69,401,360
|21 February 2025
|4,800
|12,556.4063
|60,270,750
|Total 17-21 February 2025
|24,671
|304,789,270
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,228
|12,354.1082
|39,879,061
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|58,516
|706,742,271
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 10,392 A shares and 177,927 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.19% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, February 24, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
