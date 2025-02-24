Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 17 February to Friday 21 February, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 5,484 63,488,260 17 February 2025 950 11,839.9684 11,247,970 18 February 2025 808 11,855.0371 9,578,870 19 February 2025 1,100 12,146.9455 13,361,640 20 February 2025 1,100 12,264.0455 13,490,450 21 February 2025 950 12,266.9789 11,653,630 Total 17-21 February 2025 4,908 59,332,560 Accumulated under the program 10,392 122,820,820 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 30,617 362,073,940 17 February 2025 4,760 12,101.4632 57,602,965 18 February 2025 4,049 12,140.8311 49,158,225 19 February 2025 5,512 12,401.3008 68,355,970 20 February 2025 5,550 12,504.7495 69,401,360 21 February 2025 4,800 12,556.4063 60,270,750 Total 17-21 February 2025 24,671 304,789,270 Bought from the Foundation* 3,228 12,354.1082 39,879,061 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 58,516 706,742,271

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 10,392 A shares and 177,927 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.19% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.





Copenhagen, February 24, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





