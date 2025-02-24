Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 17 February 2025 – 21 February 2025
On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 8:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,500,000
|15.58
|23,373,900
|17 February 2025
|200,000
|15.67
|3,134,000
|18 February 2025
|190,000
|15.63
|2,969,700
|19 February 2025
|200,000
|15.54
|3,108,000
|20 February 2025
|200,000
|15.55
|3,110,000
|21 February 2025
|220,000
|15.57
|3,425,400
|Total, week number 8
|1,010,000
|15.59
|15,747,100
|Accumulated under the program
|2,510,000
|15.59
|39,121,000
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 45,244,925 own shares corresponding to 2.94% of the total number of outstanding shares.
