Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 17 February 2025 – 21 February 2025
On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 8:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement1,500,00015.5823,373,900
17 February 2025200,00015.673,134,000
18 February 2025190,00015.632,969,700
19 February 2025200,00015.543,108,000
20 February 2025200,00015.553,110,000
21 February 2025220,00015.573,425,400
Total, week number 81,010,00015.5915,747,100
Accumulated under the program2,510,00015.5939,121,000

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 45,244,925 own shares corresponding to 2.94% of the total number of outstanding shares.

