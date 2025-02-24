Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 17 February 2025 – 21 February 2025

On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 8:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 1,500,000 15.58 23,373,900 17 February 2025 200,000 15.67 3,134,000 18 February 2025 190,000 15.63 2,969,700 19 February 2025 200,000 15.54 3,108,000 20 February 2025 200,000 15.55 3,110,000 21 February 2025 220,000 15.57 3,425,400 Total, week number 8 1,010,000 15.59 15,747,100 Accumulated under the program 2,510,000 15.59 39,121,000

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 45,244,925 own shares corresponding to 2.94% of the total number of outstanding shares.

