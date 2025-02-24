Trends Shaping the $2.9 Billion Baby Feeding Accessories Market, 2030 - Subscription-Based Feeding Kits Driving Customer Retention and Recurring Revenue

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Feeding Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Baby Feeding Accessories was valued at US$2.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Beaba, Carter's Inc., Chemco Group, Evenflo Feeding Inc., Handi-Craft Company (Dr. Brown's) and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

What Factors are Driving the Growth of the Baby Feeding Accessories Market?



The growth in the baby feeding accessories market is driven by several factors, including rising parental awareness of safety standards, growing demand for sustainable products, and advancements in product design. The increasing participation of women in the workforce has amplified the need for convenient feeding solutions, such as portable bottle warmers and pre-measured formula dispensers, that cater to on-the-go lifestyles.



Technological advancements, such as smart feeding systems with app connectivity and automated cleaning features, are further fueling market expansion. Consumer behavior, characterized by a preference for premium, multifunctional products, is also influencing the development of innovative feeding accessories. Additionally, the growing emphasis on eco-friendly materials and ethical sourcing practices is shaping the market's direction. These factors, combined with the rising penetration of e-commerce and social media, are driving sustained growth and innovation in the global baby feeding accessories market.



The report analyzes the Baby Feeding Accessories market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Product Type (Bottles & Nipples, Breastfeeding Accessories, Baby Feeding Utensils, Baby Formula Dispensers, Other Product Types); Material (Metallic Material, Non-Metallic Material); Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel); End-Use (Residential End-Use, Commercial End-Use).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bottles & Nipples segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The Breastfeeding Accessories segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $612 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $609 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Baby Feeding Accessories Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 453 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Baby Feeding Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness About Infant Nutrition Spurs Demand for High-Quality Feeding Accessories

Growing Preference for BPA-Free and Non-Toxic Materials Strengthens Market Growth

Expansion of E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels Enhances Market Accessibility

Technological Advancements in Anti-Colic and Spill-Proof Designs Propel Demand

Customization Trends Encourage Growth of Personalized Baby Feeding Products

Increase in Dual-Income Households Drives Demand for Convenient and Portable Accessories

Sustainability Trends Propel Demand for Reusable and Eco-Friendly Feeding Solutions

Partnerships Between Pediatricians and Manufacturers Enhance Product Credibility

Innovative Self-Feeding Accessories Gain Popularity Among Busy Parents

Growing Popularity of Baby-Led Weaning Boosts Demand for Specialized Feeding Tools

Influence of Social Media Marketing and Parenting Influencers Strengthens Brand Visibility

Rising Concerns About Food Safety Encourage Adoption of Sterilizable Accessories

Increasing Demand for Heat-Sensitive and Temperature-Regulating Feeding Products

Subscription-Based Feeding Kits Drive Customer Retention and Recurring Revenue

