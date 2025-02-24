ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|17-Feb-25
|89,290
|€725.89
|€64,814,745
|18-Feb-25
|89,696
|€722.60
|€64,814,500
|19-Feb-25
|90,675
|€714.80
|€64,814,218
|20-Feb-25
|90,498
|€716.20
|€64,814,496
|21-Feb-25
|91,095
|€711.50
|€64,814,229
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
