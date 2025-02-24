ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
17-Feb-2589,290€725.89€64,814,745
18-Feb-2589,696€722.60€64,814,500
19-Feb-2590,675€714.80€64,814,218
20-Feb-2590,498€716.20€64,814,496
21-Feb-2591,095€711.50€64,814,229

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

