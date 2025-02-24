Inhibikase Announces Expansion of Senior Leadership Team

--- Chris Cabell, MD MHS FACC Appointed President and Head of Research & Development ---

--- John Adams, PhD Appointed Chief Scientific Officer ---

--- Vince Aurentz to join Inhibikase Board of Directors ---

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), today announced the appointment of two pharma industry executives with deep experience in pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”) to its senior leadership team. Chris Cabell, M.D., former Chief Medical Officer of Arena Pharmaceuticals and Chief Executive Officer of CorHepta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“CorHepta”) has been appointed as President and Head of Research & Development. Additionally, CorHepta co-founder and former Head of Research at Arena Pharmaceuticals, John Adams, Ph.D. has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer.

“Chris and John are outstanding scientific leaders with established track records in pulmonary arterial hypertension,” said Mark Iwicki, Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase. “Additionally, we expect these key executives will enable us to accelerate the build out of our team as we make preparations to execute on the IkT-001 Phase 2 clinical trial in PAH. We are very pleased to welcome them and look forward to working together as they spearhead the IkT-001 development plan.”

“I know Chris and John well from our time at Arena,” said Amit Munshi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Inhibikase. “Their clinical trial efforts on PAH medicine, ralinepag, proved critical to the successful licensing of that asset to United Therapeutics. I am also delighted to welcome Vince to our Board of Directors. Vince’s extensive experience in corporate strategy and business development will be an important asset for the Company moving forward.”

“I am very pleased to join Inhibikase at such a promising moment in the development of IkT-001,” said Dr. Cabell. “As a cardiologist, I have spent considerable time understanding the unmet medical need for patients suffering from PAH and the opportunity for new medicines to treat this debilitating and life-threatening disease. I am excited about the breadth and depth of talent we are building in the team and look forward to conducting the Phase 2 trial for Ikt-001.”

“I am excited to join the team at Inhibikase and am looking forward to contributing to the development of IkT-001. Its unique mechanism and emerging clinical validation support the potential of IkT-001 to offer an innovative therapeutic option that is much needed in PAH. I am eager to be part of this journey to make a meaningful impact on patient care,” said Dr. Adams.

Chris Cabell, MD MHS FACC., – Dr. Cabell is a cardiologist and joins Inhibikase from CorHepta, where he was Chief Executive Officer. Previously, Dr. Cabell was Chief Medical Officer at Arena Pharmaceuticals, Zura Bio, and Emergent Bio Solutions. Dr. Cabell has also served on multiple corporate and scientific advisory boards. Earlier in his career Dr. Cabell was a consultant, founding HD Consulting and serving as Head of the Therapeutic & Specialty Business Development team for Quintiles. Dr. Cabell is board certified in both internal medicine and cardiology. He is an honors graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and Duke University, where he completed his medical degree, residency in Internal Medicine, fellowship in Cardiology and a master’s degree in Health Sciences. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology.

John Adams, Ph.D, – Dr. Adams joins Inhibikase from CorHepta where he was co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. Previously he was Senior Vice President of Discovery Biology at Iambic Therapeutics, Senior Vice President of Translational Science at Reneo Pharmaceuticals, and the Head of Research at Arena Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Adams earned his PhD in Physiological Science at UCLA and his B.S. Biological Sciences from U.C. Santa Barbara.

Vincent Aurentz – Mr. Aurentz brings decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, having held key leadership positions across industry-leading organizations. He served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Arena Pharmaceuticals, where he played a pivotal role in shaping corporate strategy and business development. Arena was acquired by Pfizer for $6.7 billion in 2022. Mr. Aurentz also played a significant role in the formation of Arena's spinout and served on the Board of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, which was recently acquired by Lundbeck A/S for approximately $2.6 billion.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing Abelson Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor therapeutics for Cardiopulmonary disease. Inhibikase’s cardiopulmonary disease portfolio is led by IkT-001, an oral prodrug of imatinib mesylate, for PAH.

