LegalZoom to Participate in March 2025 Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced that Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Citizens JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco, California. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 3rd at 9:00 a.m. PT and will host meetings with investors that same day.





at 9:00 a.m. PT and will host meetings with investors that same day. The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California. Management is scheduled to attend and host meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 4th.



A live audio webcast and replay of the Citizens JMP Technology Conference presentation will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at https://investors.legalzoom.com .

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com .

