Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle Welcomes Award-Winning Litigator Karoline Carstens as New Partner, Strengthening Its Asbestos Litigation Practice

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flint Cooper Cohn Thompson & Miracle proudly announces the addition of Karoline Carstens as the firm’s newest partner, reinforcing its nationally recognized asbestos litigation practice with her nearly two decades of trial preparation experience and award-winning legal advocacy. Carstens has dedicated her career to securing justice for individuals and families affected by asbestos-related diseases, recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for her clients.





"Karoline’s unparalleled commitment to her clients, her extensive litigation experience and her strategic approach to asbestos cases make her an invaluable addition to Flint Cooper," said Tim Thompson, partner. "Her history of achieving significant settlements, coupled with her passion for advocacy, strengthens our ability to deliver results for those harmed by corporate negligence."

Carstens previously spent 17 years at a national asbestos firm, where she played a pivotal role in high-stakes asbestos litigation across the country. She managed complex trial strategies, discovery, motion practice, depositions and appeals, and was deeply involved in every step of her clients' cases. Her remarkable legal skills and dedication to justice earned her the prestigious Illinois State Bar Association’s (ISBA) Young Lawyer of the Year Award in 2016, recognizing her exceptional litigation results and commitment to the legal profession and pro bono work.

“Karoline’s ability to secure rapid, life-changing results for mesothelioma patients and their families is unmatched. Her deep litigation experience and unwavering dedication to justice not only enhance our asbestos practice, but also strengthen our firm’s ability to fight for those who need us most. We are excited to have her on our team," emphasized Randy Cohn, partner.

Carstens has also been widely recognized for her pro bono and community service efforts. She helped spearhead her previous firm’s pro bono program, working with the Madison County Pro Bono Guardian Ad Litem Program and the John Marshall Law School Veteran’s Legal Support Center, earning the Veterans Pro Bono Service Award from the Supreme Court of Illinois in 2009. She has served on the ISBA Young Lawyers Division Section Council, helped procure sponsorships for the Children’s Assistance Fund, and was a founding member of the Young Friends of Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, demonstrating her long-standing dedication to helping underserved communities access justice.

Most recently, Carstens served as associate general counsel for the Illinois Education Association (IEA), where she expanded her expertise into education, labor and employment law, provided advice and counsel on matters involving discrimination, wage and hour disputes, Title IX, constitutional law, and unfair labor practices. She chaired the Legal Department Training Committee, trained legal professionals and union members, and served on the ISBA Labor & Employment Law Section Council and Employee Benefits Section Council.

"Flint Cooper is setting the standard in asbestos litigation, not only for its results but for its visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to clients," stated Carstens. "I am honored to join a firm that truly values innovation and client advocacy, alongside colleagues who are among the most respected in the industry. I look forward to continuing to fight for those affected by asbestos exposure and helping Flint Cooper build on its legacy of success."

Carstens joins Flint Cooper’s renowned asbestos litigation team, led by partners Tim Thompson and Randy Cohn, further enhancing the firm’s ability to deliver justice for asbestos victims nationwide.

For more information about Flint Cooper, visit www.flintcooper.com.

ABOUT FLINT COOPER

Flint Cooper (FlintCooper.com) is a preeminent litigation firm managing a diverse portfolio of multibillion-dollar cases. Co-led by founding members Ethan Flint and Jeff Cooper, both world-renowned for their accomplishments litigating asbestos-related cases and Fifth Amendment federal takings cases, Flint Cooper boasts a national presence and the ability to file lawsuits and try cases anywhere. With offices in Edwardsville, Illinois, Paducah, Kentucky, and Dallas, Texas, Flint Cooper handles catastrophic personal injury and product liability cases, litigates cases involving terminal illnesses, and currently represents the largest contingent of plaintiffs with claims against the federal government than any single firm in the country.

