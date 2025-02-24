Halo Investing and NewEdge Investment Solutions Deepen Ties to expand NewEdge Structured Note SMA availability on Leading Wealth Management Platforms

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2024 was a good year for markets. It was an even better year for Structured Notes, with issuance surging to another record high. Halo Investing (“Halo”), an award-winning platform for protective investing and NewEdge Investment Solutions (“NewEdge”), a GIPS-compliant—division of NewEdge Wealth, LLC with over $4 billion in assets under management, are helping fuel this growth.

A 2023 partnership between the firms made NewEdge’s Structured Note separately managed account (SMA) Strategies available on the Halo platform. Driven by advisor demand and a sign of how quickly the market for Structured Notes is maturing, this week NewEdge announced their suite of Structured Note SMA strategies are now available on investment platforms Envestnet and SMArtX.

“That advisors can now, with just a few simple clicks, add professionally managed Structured Note strategies, cannot be overstated,” said Matt Radgowski, Halo Investing’s CEO. “A few years ago, if an advisor wanted to add Notes to a client portfolio, it could take weeks and countless follow-ups. Those days are gone. Our partnership with NewEdge makes Structured Note investing easier than ever. If you’re still treating these products as operationally complicated, your competitors are eating your lunch.”

“We’re proud to lead the revolution on how investors access and position Structured Notes in their portfolios,” adds NewEdge Structured Note Strategies Portfolio Manager Michaelangelo Dooley, CFP®. “The benefits of Structured Notes for suitable clients are well-documented, but client education and achieving the best execution and portfolio integration has traditionally been cumbersome for financial advisors. With Halo’s support, we are proud to offer advisors across the country our differentiated, managed solutions and provide them a better way to invest in Structured Notes.”

With the help of NewEdge’s portfolio management expertise, Halo Investing leads the distribution and advisor onboarding of NewEdge strategies. Halo’s library of educational resources helps advisors make the most of Structured Notes. If you’re interested in learning more, please email us at marketplace.sales@haloinvesting.com, and the Halo team will follow up.

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with an office in Abu Dhabi, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions, including Structured Notes and annuities, that were previously unavailable to most investors. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com.

Halo Investing, Inc. is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Halo Securities, LLC, a SEC registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities, LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services, LLC and Halo Investment Services, LLC. Halo Securities, LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group services multiple business lines and supports over 450 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions. NewEdge Capital Group, LLC, a Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm and Forbes’ America’s Top RIA Firm*, is the wealth management business unit of EdgeCo Holdings LP, which has over 900 employees.

NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client and their advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services are offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities are offered through NewEdge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation.

*Barron’s rankings awarded in September 2024 based on prior 12 month data. Forbes/Shook rankings awarded in October 2024 based on data from 3/31/23-3/31/24. Neither NewEdge Wealth nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these rankings.



