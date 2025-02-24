WW International, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 ended December 28, 2024, after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

WeightWatchers will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. During the conference call, Tara Comonte, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com , under Events and Presentations. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

About WW International, Inc.

WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, providing an accessible, holistic model of care through our #1 doctor-recommended Points® Program, clinical interventions including weight-loss medications, and community support. Since 1963, we have empowered our millions of members to build healthy habits to live longer lives. Our innovative, trusted spectrum of solutions provides members with the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their goals wherever they are on their journey. To learn more visit weightwatchers.com or corporate.ww.com .

