Information about shares issued by INVL Technology and votes granted

Please be informed, that on 24 February 2025 INVL Technology has transferred part of its shares – 1,143 units – to the employees of INVL Technology's subsidiaries, who acquired the right to realization of the option right under the basis and terms of signed option agreements. Considering this, INVL Technology hereby announces the data on its issued shares as of 24 February 2025:

Type of sharesNumber of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, unitsNumber of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, unitsNominal value, EURTotal nominal
Value and authorized capital, EUR		Portion of the authorized capital, %
Ordinary registered shares12,175,32112,009,5660.293,530,843.09100

The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail  k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt