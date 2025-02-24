Flat Glass Market to Reach USD 224.35 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flat Glass Market Size was valued at 128.69 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 224.35 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.37% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The flat glass market is experiencing strong growth as demand from the construction and automotive sectors continues to rise. In addition, growing adoption of energy-efficient glass solutions such as low-emissivity glass, owing to strict energy conservation standards, has propelled the market growth. Buildings, the U.S. Department of Energy says, use almost 40% of total energy consumption and as such, insulated glass units (IGUs) have been increasingly used to improve energy efficiency. Moreover, as per the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2023 more than 75% of newly established buildings in developed areas were fitted with energy efficient glass solutions. The demand for flat glass in the automotive industry is driven by the trend toward lightweight, high-performance glazing materials. Saint-Gobain launches new vehicle aerodynamics technology in 2024 to improve fuel consumption in the laminated glass category In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in China released a proposal to raise the local output of high-grade flat glass to help the infrastructure development of the country by 15% by the year 2025. Various dynamic factors enable the market to consistently integrate into thriving flat glass market sectors.





By Product

Tempered glass dominated the flat glass market, accounting for around 38% of the total market share in 2023. The dominance of tempered glass in the market can largely be attributed to the rising demand for tempered glass in applications such as automotive, safety glazing, and modern architecture. Tempered glass is used extensively in the automobile industry for side and rear windows because of its increased strength and shatter resistance. Moreover, as high-rise constructions are on the rise, the building codes also dictate the use of tempered glass for safety reasons. Market expansion has also been propelled by companies including AGC Inc. and Guardian Glass that have invested in advanced tempering technologies to increase the durability and aesthetic appeal of their products.

By End-Use

The architectural segment dominated and accounted for the largest share of 52% in the flat glass market in 2023. Urbanization and commercial and residential infrastructure development are primary driving factors of this segment’s dominance. In modern construction, glass facades, curtain walls, and skylights are critical components that contribute to energy efficiency and aesthetics. The demand for sustainable green buildings has also driven the commercial segment to embrace low-emissivity (Low-E) glass and insulated glass. In addition to this, with smart city projects growing in number in developed economies including U.S. and China, the demand for architectural flat glass is also expected to uptick.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global Flat Glass market in 2023, holding a 55% market share.

The rise of urbanization, infrastructure development, and industrial growth in these countries resulted in a better demand for flat glass. China, both the leading producer of and consumer of flat glass, continues to invest in the manufacture of high-performance glass to underpin its building boom. India’s Smart Cities Mission has also played a role with a major uplift in adopting energy-efficient glass with infrastructure developments. Vitreous flat glass for automotive and electronics unique pieces are also seeing increased demand from Japan and South Korea driving the regional growth.

North America emerged as the fastest-growing region with a significant CAGR in the forecast period of 2024 to 2032

Increasing emphasis on energy-efficient buildings and strict regulatory standards, like Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification requirements, are significant growth drivers. There has been a 20% increase in green-certified buildings from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) in 2023, meaning demand for low-emissivity and insulated glass will be greater. Moreover, the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market has propelled the need for lightweight and advanced glazing solutions. Such factors further increase the scope of North America as a prominent high-growth smart glass market in terms of revenue for transportation sector and commercial buildings.

Recent Highlights

February 2025: AGC Glass opened its new Volta flat glass production line — a production line setting a new standard for sustainable glass manufacturing. The plant, which is expected to help reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency in production.

opened its new Volta flat glass production line — a production line setting a new standard for sustainable glass manufacturing. The plant, which is expected to help reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency in production. February 2025: Saint-Gobain and Maltha worked together to transform solar panel glass to flat glass, a big step in the circular economy in glass. Panel recycling promotes sustainability by turning the end-of-life panels into new products made of glass.

