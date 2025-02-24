Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 6.87 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market size was valued at USD 3.78 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.87 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2024 to 2032. An aging population, increasing prevalence of foot-related ailments, and rapid advancements in manufacturing technology are key drivers of market growth.

The increase in demand for orthotic insoles is attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetes, arthritis, plantar fasciitis, and other musculoskeletal disorders that affect mobility. Technological innovations in biomechanics, 3D printing, and AI-powered gait analysis have also revolutionized the production of insoles, allowing for better personalization and process efficiency. These changes enhanced product accessibility, and orthotic insoles are now readily available across hospitals, clinics, and retail drugstores. With growing consumer recognition of foot wellness, demand for custom and prefabricated insoles is booming to meet diversified user requirements for sports, health conditions, and everyday comfort. In addition, the use of sustainable materials for orthotic insoles has increased, supporting universal environmental objectives as well as consumers' demands for green products.





Key Segment Insights

By Material

In 2023, thermoplastic materials held a stronghold in the foot orthotic insoles market because they are durable, flexible, and affordable. Thermoplastics had a considerable share in the market, predominantly because they offer high support and stability while still being easily modifiable. Thermoplastics are commonly applied to custom orthotic insoles because they can be shaped by unique foot structures, thus providing superior biomechanical correction and relief from foot disease. Yet, the composite carbon fiber segment is expected to experience the quickest growth over the forecast period. The growing need for high-performance orthotic solutions has driven the trend towards lightweight and stronger materials, which has made composite carbon fiber a sought-after material for both medical and sports uses. Carbon fiber insoles offer better strength and flexibility, providing greater foot support and pressure distribution.

By Type

Custom-made insoles were the market leaders in foot orthotic insoles in 2023, holding a significant share because of their customized nature and ability to treat particular foot conditions. Medical professionals prescribe these insoles, which are designed to fit an individual's foot shape, providing maximum support, pressure relief, and pain control. The growing incidence of chronic foot conditions, including plantar fasciitis, diabetic neuropathy, and flat feet, has been a major driver of the high demand for custom orthotic insoles. Moreover, technological advancements in 3D scanning and printing have enhanced the affordability and accessibility of these customized products. Nevertheless, the prefabricated insole market is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Prefabricated insoles are easily accessible, affordable, and appropriate for a wide consumer base, ranging from those looking for preventive care or general foot comfort. Increased awareness of foot health and the increasing popularity of orthopedic-friendly footwear in everyday life are major drivers of growth for this segment.

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals and clinics became the most prominent distribution channel for foot orthotic insoles in 2023 with a high market share. The reason behind their dominance is largely the credibility and expertise of healthcare professionals in making the right diagnosis and suggesting suitable orthotic interventions. Patients who have severe foot conditions or need post-surgical rehabilitation tend to go to hospitals and clinics for personalized insoles, which are designed to suit their requirements. The incorporation of sophisticated diagnostic equipment, including gait analysis systems, in healthcare centers has further increased the dependence on healthcare centers for orthotic insoles. Nevertheless, the drugstore market is likely to experience the highest growth rate over the next few years. The growing availability of high-quality prefabricated insoles in retail pharmacies has made it easier for consumers to buy foot care solutions without a doctor's prescription. The increasing trend of preventive healthcare and self-care has also led to the increasing popularity of over-the-counter orthotic insoles, particularly among patients with mild foot fatigue or discomfort.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the foot orthotic insoles market share in 2023 due to a well-developed healthcare system, a high level of consumer awareness, and the presence of key industry players. The aging population and high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders in the region have contributed significantly to driving demand for orthotic insoles. The developments in technology, including AI-based foot scanning and custom insole production, have further strengthened market growth. The growing popularity of sports orthotics among athletes and fitness enthusiasts has also driven North America's market leadership. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing healthcare spending, an aging population, and greater awareness of foot health are propelling market growth in China, India, and Japan. The availability of domestic manufacturers providing affordable solutions, coupled with the growing availability of orthotic insoles through online shopping channels, is further driving market growth in the region.

Recent Developments

December 2024: Stride Soles introduced an advanced telepodiatry platform, enabling AI-driven 3D foot scanning and gait analysis for custom orthotics. This innovation enhances accessibility to professional-grade foot care, offering an affordable and efficient alternative to traditional in-clinic orthotics.

Stride Soles introduced an advanced telepodiatry platform, enabling AI-driven 3D foot scanning and gait analysis for custom orthotics. This innovation enhances accessibility to professional-grade foot care, offering an affordable and efficient alternative to traditional in-clinic orthotics. September 2024: Fulton launched the Universal Insole, designed for diverse footwear types. It features shock-absorbing cork, cushioning foam, and cactus leather, providing joint pain relief and compatibility with all arch types.

Statistical Insights and Trends

Around 24% of individuals aged 45 and above suffer from chronic foot pain, driving demand for orthotic insoles.

North America accounted for USD 1.5 billion in healthcare expenditure on orthotic insoles, with out-of-pocket spending making up 25% of the total.

About 60% of orthopedic clinics worldwide have integrated 3D printing technology for insole manufacturing, reducing production time and improving customization.





