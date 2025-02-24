Hiking Gear & Equipment Business Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2030 - Technological Advancements in Lightweight and Durable Materials Generating Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hiking Gear & Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Hiking Gear & Equipment was valued at US$5.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

With the rising popularity of outdoor activities and adventure tourism, the demand for high-quality, durable, and lightweight hiking gear has surged. Whether for day hikes or multi-day treks, hiking gear enhances safety, convenience, and overall enjoyment, enabling people to explore the wilderness more confidently. The market is expanding to include specialized products tailored to specific environments and individual preferences, contributing to the growth of the outdoor recreation industry.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Hiking Gear & Equipment Market?

The growth in the hiking gear and equipment market is driven by several factors, including increasing interest in outdoor activities, innovations in product design and materials, and the growing focus on sustainability. The rise of adventure tourism and eco-tourism has led more people to participate in hiking and trekking, boosting demand for high-quality outdoor gear.

Technological innovations in lightweight materials, ergonomic designs, and weather-resistant products have enhanced the overall hiking experience, encouraging more consumers to invest in premium gear. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on sustainability has led manufacturers to develop eco-friendly hiking gear, using recycled materials and environmentally responsible production processes, which is attracting environmentally conscious consumers and driving market growth.

How Are Technological Innovations Shaping the Hiking Gear & Equipment Market?

The hiking gear and equipment market has evolved significantly with advancements in material science and product design. Lightweight, durable materials such as Gore-Tex and ripstop nylon are commonly used in outdoor apparel and gear to provide superior protection from the elements while minimizing weight. Innovative features like moisture-wicking fabrics, temperature-regulating insulation, and waterproof zippers enhance the comfort and functionality of hiking equipment.

Additionally, innovations in hiking footwear, such as 3D-printed soles and ergonomic designs, improve traction and reduce fatigue during long hikes. GPS-enabled devices, satellite communication tools, and solar-powered chargers have also become essential for modern hikers, offering navigation and safety features that were previously unavailable.

How Do Market Segments Define the Growth of the Hiking Gear & Equipment Market?

Product types include backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, footwear, clothing, and accessories such as trekking poles and hydration systems. Footwear and clothing are the largest segments, as they are critical for ensuring comfort and protection in various outdoor conditions. Materials such as lightweight synthetics, high-performance insulation, and waterproof fabrics are increasingly in demand as hikers seek gear that balances durability with weight. The market is also segmented by distribution channel, including online retailers, specialty outdoor stores, and mass merchants. Online sales are growing rapidly, driven by the convenience of e-commerce platforms and the availability of a wide range of products.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hiking Apparel segment, which is expected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.7%. The Hiking Footwear segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amer Sports, AMG-Group, Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., Camping Equipment Company, Equinox Ltd. and more.

Key Segments

Product Type (Apparel, Footwear, Equipment, Other Product Types)

Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online, Retail Stores)

