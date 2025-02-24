Top Markets & Competitors in Antibiotic Medicaments International Trade Q4 2024

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medicaments, Containing Antibiotics - International Trade in Q4-2024: Top Markets' Performance by Major Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive quarterly analysis of import trends, trade flows, and key competitor benchmarks, offering valuable insights for SMEs looking to expand export sales. With real-time data, trend forecasting, and competitor performance tracking, this study is an essential resource for businesses navigating the global pharmaceutical trade.

Market Insights

In Q4-2024 world trade of Medicaments, containing antibiotics recorded a year-over-year decrease (-2.5% in €), after +3.1% in the first 3 quarters of 2024.

As regards major competitors of Medicaments, containing antibiotics, in 2024 USA recorded the most positive result Year-over-Year, while Japan showed the most negative Y-o-Y performance.

The service provides an environment for analysis of key international trade statistics, and IT tools designed for different stages of the export process.



The study provides a quarterly review of international trade flows and help in tracking the real time evolution of imports of the most relevant markets at an international level for an industry/sector/product. Through this information, a company can make an initial assessment of its performance in the markets it serves and research the factors behind deviations from expectations. Adistinguishing feature of this report is that it allows you to monitor your company's performance in foreign markets, using the performances of key competitors as benchmarks.



In particular, quarterly trends of both total imports and imports by main competitors (partner countries) are documented and presented in the following standard way:

quarterly trend in imports values

a detailed table, showing levels of imports, quarterly growth rate, year-over-year growth rate, cumulative growth rate and moving average growth rate

Quarterly data contained in this report is the result of the following data mining techniques:

management of missing statements;

management of missing measures;

management of outliers;

nowcasting;

seasonal adjustment procedure.

