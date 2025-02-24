Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,457 Ageas shares in the period from 17-02-2025 until 21-02-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 17-02-2025 8,958 451,133 50.36 50.10 50.60 18-02-2025 16,395 828,766 50.55 50.25 50.75 19-02-2025 5,644 293,584 52.02 51.40 52.60 20-02-2025 25,000 1,280,359 51.21 51.00 52.20 21-02-2025 16,460 841,135 51.10 50.95 51.30 Total 72,457 3,694,976 51.00 50.10 52.60

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,117,171 shares for a total amount of EUR 102,042,592. This corresponds to 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

