Orange: Reduction of the Orange liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel

Paris, 24 February 2025

Reduction of the Orange liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel

On February 21st, 2025, in accordance with article 4.6 of AMF decision n° 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, Orange reduced the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel by 5 million euros in order to bring the total amount allocated to this contract down below the 50 million euros threshold referred to in the AMF decision for “very liquid shares” (as defined in paragraph 3.a of article 4 of the decision).

Following this operation, on February 21st, 2025, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

1,000 shares

€ 45,116,614 in cash

It is reminded that as of December 31st, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 share

€ 50,026,203

