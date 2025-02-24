New York, USA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market to Boost with a Significant ~7% CAGR by 2032 | DelveInsight

The vaccine contract manufacturing market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising global demand for immunization and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. Biobanks play a crucial role by providing high-quality biological samples that support vaccine research and speed up development. Furthermore, the emergence of infectious diseases like Zika, Ebola, and COVID-19 highlights the necessity for agile and scalable vaccine production, a need effectively met by CDMOs.

DelveInsight’s Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading vaccine contract manufacturing companies’ market shares, challenges, vaccine contract manufacturing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market vaccine contract manufacturing companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global vaccine contract manufacturing market during the forecast period.

In the vaccine type segment of the vaccine contract manufacturing market, the inactivated vaccines had a significant revenue share in 2024.

Notable vaccine contract manufacturing companies such as Sanofi, Biovac, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Lonza Group, Catalent Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence, Wockhardt, WuXi Biologics, Moderna, Inc., Syngene International, Meridian Life Sciences, Eurogentec, IDT Biologika, Serum Institute of India, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Soligenix Inc., Curia, Cobra Biologics, BioReliance, Recipharm, Jubilant HollisterStier, and several others, are currently operating in the vaccine contract manufacturing market.

and several others, are currently operating in the vaccine contract manufacturing market. In September 2024, Moderna announced plans to build a state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Quebec, Canada.

announced plans to build a state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Quebec, Canada. In August 2024, Africa CDC entered into a strategic agreement with Bavarian Nordic to increase the production of the Mpox vaccine in Africa.

entered into a strategic agreement with Bavarian Nordic to increase the production of the Mpox vaccine in Africa. In July 2024, AstraZeneca announced to invest USD 254 million at its Cambridge facility to expand its vaccine manufacturing capability.

announced to invest USD 254 million at its Cambridge facility to expand its vaccine manufacturing capability. In May 2024, BioNTech received USD 145 million from CEPI to expand its mRNA vaccine production capacity.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the vaccine contract manufacturing market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Overview

Vaccine contract manufacturing involves outsourcing the production of vaccines to specialized third-party manufacturers with expertise in large-scale biologics production. This approach allows pharmaceutical and biotech companies to leverage the infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and manufacturing capabilities of CDMOs without the need for significant capital investment in facilities.

These CDMOs handle various aspects of vaccine production, including process development, formulation, fill-finish, packaging, and quality control, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards such as those set by the FDA, EMA, and WHO. This model is particularly beneficial for small and mid-sized biotech firms that lack in-house manufacturing capabilities but need to scale production quickly, especially in response to global health emergencies.

The demand for vaccine contract manufacturing has surged due to the complexity of vaccine production and the need for rapid scalability in response to outbreaks such as COVID-19. Advanced manufacturing technologies, including mRNA production, viral vector platforms, and cell-based vaccine systems, require specialized expertise and infrastructure that CDMOs can provide.

Additionally, governments and global health organizations often partner with contract manufacturers to ensure steady vaccine supply and distribution worldwide. While outsourcing helps accelerate vaccine development and commercialization, challenges such as supply chain dependencies, regulatory hurdles, and capacity constraints must be carefully managed to ensure timely and efficient production. As the vaccine market continues to expand, contract manufacturing will play a crucial role in meeting global immunization needs and addressing emerging infectious diseases.

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Insights

North America dominated the vaccine contract manufacturing market in 2024, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory framework, and substantial investments in biopharmaceutical research and development. The presence of numerous contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) equipped with state-of-the-art technology and large-scale production capabilities, combined with increasing vaccine demand due to emerging diseases, positions the region as a global leader in this sector.

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2024), childhood vaccination rates in North America remain high, with 80.4% of children vaccinated against Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis by 24 months, 92.5% for Polio, 90.8% for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella, 91.4% for Hepatitis B, and 90.3% for Chickenpox. These strong immunization rates underscore the consistent demand for vaccines, highlighting the necessity for efficient, large-scale production. Contract manufacturers play a critical role in ensuring vaccine availability, leveraging scalable production and advanced facilities to meet public health needs. As health authorities work to maintain or improve vaccination coverage, the demand for reliable manufacturing partners is expected to grow, further driving market expansion.

Moreover, strategic initiatives by major industry players, including business expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions, are anticipated to fuel market growth. For example, in September 2024, Moderna announced plans to establish a cutting-edge mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Quebec, Canada. This facility is expected to significantly boost Moderna’s production capacity, reinforcing its commitment to expanding manufacturing capabilities in response to the growing vaccine demand.

The approval of new vaccines also contributes to the rising demand for vaccine contract manufacturing. In August 2024, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. received U.S. FDA approval for a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to expand the use of ACAM2000 (Smallpox and Mpox Vaccine, Live) for preventing mpox in high-risk individuals. This approval, based on human safety data and controlled animal studies, is expected to drive increased production demand for the vaccine. As a result, contract manufacturers with the ability to rapidly scale production and ensure quality control will become critical partners in supporting stockpiling and distribution for public health preparedness.

Overall, these factors are set to accelerate the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in North America.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the vaccine contract manufacturing market, get a snapshot of the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing vaccine demand, technological advancements, and the rising complexity of vaccine production. CDMOs play a crucial role in supporting biopharmaceutical companies by providing expertise, infrastructure, and scalability to meet production needs. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of flexible and scalable vaccine manufacturing, leading to long-term investments in CDMOs and contract manufacturing partnerships.

One of the key dynamics shaping the market is the shift toward advanced vaccine platforms, such as mRNA, viral vectors, and protein subunit vaccines. These novel technologies require specialized manufacturing capabilities that not all biopharma companies possess in-house, creating opportunities for CDMOs with expertise in these areas. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements and the need for high-quality production standards further drive the outsourcing trend, as CDMOs often have established regulatory compliance systems.

The competitive landscape of the vaccine contract manufacturing market is evolving, with major pharmaceutical companies forming strategic alliances with CDMOs to secure production capacity. Mergers and acquisitions are also common, as companies seek to enhance their capabilities and expand their service offerings. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at strengthening vaccine manufacturing capabilities, such as the U.S. government's investments in domestic production, are shaping the market’s trajectory.

Looking ahead, the vaccine contract manufacturing market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing global vaccine demand, pandemic preparedness initiatives, and advancements in bioprocessing technologies. The focus on flexible manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and innovative vaccine development will further shape the strategies of both biopharmaceutical companies and CDMOs, ensuring the industry's ability to respond effectively to future public health challenges.

Get a sneak peek at the vaccine contract manufacturing market dynamics @ Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market CAGR ~7% Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Size by 2032 USD 3.9 Billion Key Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Companies Sanofi, Biovac, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Lonza Group, Catalent Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence, Wockhardt, WuXi Biologics, Moderna, Inc., Syngene International, Meridian Life Sciences, Eurogentec, IDT Biologika, Serum Institute of India, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Soligenix Inc., Curia, Cobra Biologics, BioReliance, Recipharm, Jubilant HollisterStier, among others

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Assessment

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Vaccine Type: Inactivated Vaccine, Live attenuated Vaccine, RNA Vaccine, Subunit Vaccines, and Toxoid Based Vaccines Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Expression System: Bacterial Expression Systems, Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems, Mammalian Expression Systems, and Yeast Expression Systems Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By End-User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes & Academic Laboratories, and Others Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Companies

Table of Contents

1 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report Introduction 2 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Layout 8 Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the vaccine contract manufacturing market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Trends

Related Reports

Contract Development Manufacturing Organization Market

Contract Development Manufacturing Organization Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CDMO companies, including Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Catalent,Inc, Laboratoire Elaiapharm, The Lubrizol Corporation, Cambrex Corporation, Recipharm (EQT), Merck & Co., Inc, AGC Biologics, Nerpharma S.r.l, Pfizer CenterOne (Pfizer Inc), EMERGENT, Onyx Scientific Limited, Lonza, Siegfried Holding AG, CordenPharma International, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Samsung Biologics, Delpharm, Center for Breakthrough Medicines, and WuXi Biologics, among others.

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Lonza, Rentschler Biopharma SE, BINEX Co., Ltd., INCOG BioPharma Service, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc., Novartis AG, ProBioGen AG, TOYOBO CO., LTD., Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., WuXi Biologics, AGC Biologics, ADMA Biologics, Inc., Baxter BioPharma Solutions (Baxter), iBio., Catalent, Inc., Cambrex Corporation, Pfizer Inc., among others.

Biologics Drug Substance Fill and Finish Manufacturing Market

Biologics Drug Substance Fill and Finish Manufacturing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key biologics drug substance fill and finish manufacturing companies, including JOINN Biologics, Pharmaron, Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services, AGC Biologics, INCOG BioPharma Services, CPC, Eurofins Scientific, among others.

Biologics Drug Substance Manufacturing Market

Biologics Drug Substance Manufacturing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key biologics drug substance manufacturing companies, including Lonza, Pfizer Inc., Catalent, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Samsung Biologics, WuXi AppTec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Recipharm AB, Evotec, Novo Nordisk A/S, Siegfried Holding AG, Enzene Biosciences Ltd., Forge Biologics, BeiGene LTD., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, TOYOBO CO., LTD., AJINOMOTO CO., INC., Biocon, Eurofins Scientific, among others.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key biologics contract manufacturing companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Catalent, Lonza, WuXi Biologics, Samsung Biologics, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, AbbVie, AGC Biologics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.