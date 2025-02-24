California Masons Announce Grand Opening of Sonora Lodge No. 887

SONORA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Masons of California are proud to celebrate the grand opening of its newest Masonic lodge, Sonora Lodge No. 887, located at the historic Sonora Masonic Hall. With membership interest consistently growing statewide, the new lodge has already welcomed 21 new members to the fraternity. The lodge will help make community-based Masonic programs more accessible to Tuolumne County residents, including Masons-funded scholarship programs, educational initiatives, senior care and more.

The opening of Sonora Lodge No. 887 is yet another milestone in the Sonora Masonic Hall’s rich history. Built in 1850 during the peak of the California Gold Rush in Tuolumne County, the Sonora Masonic Hall is one of the very first Masonic establishments in the state. Over the past 175 years, it has housed Lodges for numerous notable Masons including California State Senator George S. Evans (1865-1877), California Secretary of State Anson H. Tuttle (1863) and U.S. Senator James Graham Fair (1881-1887).

“The Masons of California are proud to renew our values of community, philanthropy and brotherhood in a city that has been so foundational to our shared Masonic history,” said Mark McNee, Sonora Lodge No. 887 Lodge Master and Vice Chair of the California Masonic Foundation. “The grand opening of Sonora Lodge No. 887 marks another chapter in a long legacy of Tuolumne County Masonry, and we look forward to watching the positive impact of our programs and people spread through Sonora and beyond.”

The new Sonora Lodge No. 887 was chartered on October 27, 2024, and held its Ceremony of Constitution on November 16, 2024. Sonora Lodge No. 887 officially opened its doors to potential new members and the community at a grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 22, 2025, which included a formal Installation of Officers ceremony, ribbon cutting and remarks from Mark McNee, Masons of California Grand Secretary Allan Casalou and Past Grand Master of George Washington Union Freemasons Nathalie Valkov.



About the Masons of California

Freemasonry is the world’s first and largest fraternal organization, guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the responsibility to make the world a better place. For 300 years, Freemasonry has enhanced and strengthened the character of its members by providing opportunities for fellowship, charity, and the search for truth — within themselves and the larger world. Through Freemasonry, we make true friends, improve ourselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The Masons of California have more than 40,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local community and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at freemason.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Sophie Booth

sophie@ideahall.com

(562) 230-3051

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f577e71-cd00-4f81-8d82-cf4ada59472b