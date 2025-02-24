Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

– Total Revenue Increased 20% for the year to $314.5 million –

– Core Revenue Grew 17% for the year to $273.7 million –

– Total Written Premium in 2024 Increased 29% to $3.8 billion –

– 2024 Net Income of $49.1 million versus $23.7 million in 2023 –

– Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 up 43% to $99.9 million –

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total Revenues grew 49% over the prior-year period to $93.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Fourth quarter Core Revenues* of $68.0 million increased 19% over the prior-year period

Fourth quarter net income of $23.8 million improved from net income of $5.4 million a year ago. EPS of $0.60 per share increased 300% and adjusted EPS* of $0.79 per share increased 182%, over the prior-year period

Net income margin for the fourth quarter was 25%

Adjusted EBITDA* of $37.4 million increased 164% from $14.1 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* increased 17 percentage points over the prior-year period to 40%

Total written premiums placed for the fourth quarter increased 28% over the prior-year period to $965.6 million

Policies in force grew 13% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,674,000

*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

“We had an outstanding 2024 in the face of significant macro headwinds. For the full year premium growth was 29%, total revenue increased 20%, core revenue was up 17%, net income grew 107% to $49.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA grew 43% to $99.9 million, with net income margin of 16% up 700 basis points and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 32% up 500 basis points,” stated Mark K Miller, President and CEO. “I am pleased we began to demonstrate growth re-acceleration in a number of key performance indicators including policies in force were up 13%. Our producer base is healthier than ever as franchise productivity was up 49%, coupled with franchise producer growth of 7%. Loss activity and insurance market challenges in 2024 and the start of 2025 have further highlighted the importance of appropriate personal lines coverage, as well as the value we bring to clients, agents and carriers. We are encouraged to be seeing signs of gradual improvement in the product market. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead as we continue to invest in people and technology. This further expands our competitive moat as we progress on our journey to becoming the largest distributor of personal lines in the US.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2024, revenues were $93.9 million, an increase of 49% compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other income, were $68.0 million, a 19% increase from $56.9 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was primarily driven by strong client retention of 84% and rising premium rates as well as increases in both the number of corporate agents and productivity per agency. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 28% in the fourth quarter compared to the corresponding period in prior year.

Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization and impairment expenses, for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $56.5 million, up 16% from $48.9 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior period was primarily due to increased employee compensation and benefits expenses related to investments in corporate producers, technology, and service functions. General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment, increased to $17.8 million from $14.1 million primarily due to investments in technology and systems to drive growth and continue to improve the client experience. Equity-based compensation increased to $6.9 million for the period, compared to $5.0 million a year ago. Bad debt expense of $0.6 million decreased from $1.0 million a year ago.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $23.8 million versus net income of $5.4 million a year ago, with the improvement primarily due to strong revenue growth and expense discipline. Earnings per share and Net Income Margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $0.60 and 25%, respectively. Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024, which excludes equity-based compensation and impairment expense, was $0.79 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $37.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $14.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 40% was up 17 percentage points in the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $58.0 million. We had an unused line of credit of $74.8 million as of December 31, 2024. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $93.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

On January 8, 2025, the Company entered into a credit agreement (the "2025 Credit Agreement") providing for an aggregate $300 million term notes payable (the "2025 Initial Term Loan") and $75 million revolving credit facility (the "2025 Revolving Credit Facility"). The 2025 Initial Term Loan matures on January 8, 2032 and the 2025 Revolving Credit Facility matures on January 8, 2030. This credit agreement replaces the existing Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated July 21, 2021, which was repaid with the proceeds of the 2025 Initial Term Loan and terminated.

On January 9, 2025, Goosehead Financial, LLC (“GF”) declared a special distribution of $175 million, which was paid in cash on January 31, 2025 to holders of record of LLC Units, including to GSHD, as of the close of business on January 21, 2025. The special distribution resulted in a payment of $59 million to our non-controlling interest holders. On January 9, 2025, the board of directors of the Company declared a one-time special cash dividend of $5.91 to all holders of Class A common stock of GSHD as of the close of business on January 21, 2025, which was paid in cash on January 31, 2025 for a total of $146 million. $1.22 of the special cash dividend was funded by cash received by GSHD from prior tax distributions from GF that are in excess of the corporate income taxes payable by GSHD. The remaining $4.69 of the special dividend was funded by the cash received by the Company from the special distribution by GF.

2025 Outlook

Our guidance for the full year 2025 is as follows:

Total written premiums placed are expected to be between $4.65 billion and $4.88 billion representing 22% organic growth on the low end of the range, and 28% organic growth on the high end of the range.

Total revenues are expected to be between $350 million and $385 million representing 11% organic growth on the low end of the range and 22% organic growth on the high end of the range.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in Goosehead’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 50,277 $ 27,424 $ 139,059 $ 116,061 Franchise revenues 43,438 35,282 174,514 143,772 Interest income 207 308 932 1,443 Total revenues 93,922 63,014 314,505 261,276 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 45,044 38,803 172,942 152,604 General and administrative expenses 17,833 14,092 67,069 62,111 Bad debts 556 1,009 2,901 4,361 Depreciation and amortization 2,639 2,427 10,453 9,244 Total operating expenses 66,072 56,331 253,365 228,320 Income from operations 27,850 6,683 61,140 32,956 Other Income: Interest expense (1,810 ) (1,511 ) (7,339 ) (6,568 ) Other income (expense) (1,359 ) — (7,101 ) — Income before taxes 24,681 5,172 46,700 26,388 Tax expense (benefit) 859 (252 ) (2,413 ) 2,692 Net Income 23,822 5,423 49,113 23,696 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 8,968 1,803 18,688 9,556 Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $ 14,855 $ 3,620 $ 30,425 $ 14,140 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.15 $ 1.23 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.14 $ 1.15 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 24,562 24,688 24,657 23,929 Diluted 38,399 25,516 38,301 38,356



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 18,171 $ 17,335 $ 74,938 $ 70,730 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 34,990 27,180 138,942 107,524 New Business Commissions(1) 5,997 5,512 24,608 23,411 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 6,725 5,349 27,122 23,168 Agency Fees(1) 2,091 1,532 8,127 8,174 Total Core Revenue 67,974 56,908 273,737 233,007 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,332 2,458 6,620 11,238 Interest Income 207 308 932 1,443 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,539 2,766 7,552 12,681 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 24,018 3,045 31,385 13,746 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 391 296 1,831 1,843 Total Ancillary Revenue 24,409 3,340 33,216 15,588 Total Revenues 93,922 63,014 314,505 261,276 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 38,155 33,765 144,971 128,615 General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment 17,833 14,092 66,723 58,483 Bad debts 556 1,009 2,901 4,361 Total 56,544 48,866 214,594 191,459 Adjusted EBITDA 37,378 14,148 99,911 69,817 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 40 % 22 % 32 % 27 % Interest expense (1,810 ) (1,511 ) (7,339 ) (6,568 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,639 ) (2,427 ) (10,453 ) (9,244 ) Tax (expense) benefit (859 ) 252 2,413 (2,692 ) Equity-based compensation (6,889 ) (5,038 ) (27,971 ) (23,989 ) Impairment expense — — (347 ) (3,628 ) Other Income (expense) (1,359 ) — (7,101 ) — Net Income $ 23,822 $ 5,423 $ 49,113 $ 23,696 Net Income Margin 25 % 9 % 16 % 9 %

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except par value amounts)

December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,280 $ 41,956 Restricted cash 3,693 2,091 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 31,375 12,903 Receivable from franchisees, net 11,077 9,720 Prepaid expenses 8,139 7,889 Total current assets 108,564 74,559 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 3,469 9,269 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 24,101 30,316 Right-of-use asset 37,420 38,406 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 25,075 17,266 Deferred income taxes, net 193,478 181,209 Other assets 5,546 3,867 Total assets $ 397,653 $ 354,892 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 22,894 $ 16,398 Premiums payable 3,693 2,091 Lease liability 6,535 8,897 Contract liabilities 3,275 4,129 Note payable 10,063 9,375 Total current liabilities 46,460 40,890 Lease liability, net of current portion 54,536 57,382 Note payable, net of current portion 82,251 67,562 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 15,191 22,970 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 160,142 149,302 Total liabilities 358,580 338,106 Total equity 39,073 16,786 Total liabilities and equity $ 397,653 $ 354,892



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation, impairment expense, and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.

"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Revenues $ 93,922 $ 63,014 $ 314,505 $ 261,276 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 18,171 $ 17,335 $ 74,938 $ 70,730 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 34,990 27,180 138,942 107,524 New Business Commissions(1) 5,997 5,512 24,608 23,411 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 6,725 5,349 27,122 23,168 Agency Fees(1) 2,091 1,532 8,127 8,174 Total Core Revenue 67,974 56,908 273,737 233,007 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,332 2,458 6,620 11,238 Interest Income 207 308 932 1,443 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,539 2,766 7,552 12,681 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 24,018 3,045 31,385 13,746 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 391 296 1,831 1,843 Total Ancillary Revenue 24,409 3,340 33,216 15,588 Total Revenues $ 93,922 $ 63,014 $ 314,505 $ 261,276

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 23,822 $ 5,423 $ 49,113 $ 23,696 Interest expense 1,810 1,511 7,339 6,568 Depreciation and amortization 2,639 2,427 10,453 9,244 Tax expense (benefit) 859 (252 ) (2,413 ) 2,692 Equity-based compensation 6,889 5,038 27,971 23,989 Impairment expense — — 347 3,628 Other (income) expense 1,359 — 7,101 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,378 $ 14,148 $ 99,911 $ 69,817 Net Income Margin(1) 25 % 9 % 16 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 40 % 22 % 32 % 27 %

(1) Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($23,822/$93,922) and ($5,423/$63,014) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($49,113/$314,505) and ($23,696/$261,276) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($37,378/$93,922), and ($14,148/$63,014) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($99,911/$314,505), and ($69,817/$261,276) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.



The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Three Months

Ended December 31, Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.60 $ 0.15 $ 1.23 $ 0.59 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.19 0.13 0.75 0.64 Add: impairment expense(2) — — 0.01 0.10 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.79 $ 0.28 $ 1.99 $ 1.33

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$6.9 million/(24.6 million + 12.7 million)] for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and [$5.0 million/ (24.7 million + 13.2 million)] for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$28.0 million/(24.7 million + 12.7 million)] for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and [$24.0 million/ (23.9 million + 13.8 million)] for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

(2) Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$0.3 million/(24.7 million + 12.7 million)] for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and [$3.6 million/ (23.9 million + 13.8 million)] for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. No impairment was recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2024 nor the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Corporate sales agents < 1 year tenured 253 135 Corporate sales agents > 1 year tenured 164 165 Operating franchises < 1 year tenured 90 183 Operating franchises > 1 year tenured 1,013 1,043 Total Franchise Producers 2,092 1,957 QTD Corporate Agent Productivity < 1 Year (1) $ 12,787 $ 13,789 QTD Corporate Agent Productivity > 1 Year (1) $ 26,788 $ 25,738 QTD Franchise Productivity < 1 Year (2) $ 17,861 $ 10,975 QTD Franchise Productivity > 1 Year (2) $ 29,089 $ 21,103 Policies in Force 1,674,000 1,486,000 Client Retention 84 % 86 % Premium Retention 98 % 101 % QTD Written Premium (in thousands) $ 965,596 $ 756,082 Net Promoter Score ("NPS") 89 92

(1) - Corporate Productivity is New Business Production per Agent (Corporate): The New Business Revenue collected related to corporate sales, divided by the average number of full-time corporate sales agents for the same period. This calculation excludes interns, part-time sales agents and partial full-time equivalent sales managers.

(2) - Franchise Productivity is New Business Production per Agency: The gross commissions paid by Carriers and Agency Fees received related to policies in their first term sold by franchise sales agents, divided by the average number of franchises for the same period, prior to paying Royalty Fees to the Company.