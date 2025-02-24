Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

Los Angeles, California , Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2025.

The Citizens JMP Technology Conference is being held March 3-4 at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, CA. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 12:30pm PT and hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on March 4. Please click here to view the live event. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Dave investor relations website at investors.dave.com .





The Wolfe Research FinTech Forum is being held March 11-12 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. The Company will participate in an investor presentation and hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on March 12.





To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact your respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com .

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

