Lifetime Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (the “Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and analysts may access the live conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (USA) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the investor relations website here.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering access code 13751489.

Additional Upcoming Event:

Lifetime Brands’ Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay will exhibit Lifetime’s family of brands during the The Inspired Home Show at the McCormick Place Exposition Center in downtown Chicago, IL from March 2-4, 2025. Investors interested in meeting with Lifetime Brands’ management at The Inspired Home Show, please reach out to investor relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

Please visit the Company’s corporate website at www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America

Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore

Main: 203-741-8811

LCUT@mzgroup.us