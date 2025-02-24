UNCF Celebrates the Life of Roberta Flack

Washington, DC, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF joins the world in celebrating the life and legacy of classically trained concert pianist, Howard University Alumna, and five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Roberta Flack.

“Roberta Flack was more than a friend to UNCF—she was family. She believed, as we do, that education is the key to unlocking doors of opportunity, to shaping a future where every student has a fair shot at excellence and prosperity,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Her voice, timeless and full of depth, carried not just melodies but messages of justice, of progress, of lifting up the next generation. The world will remember her songs, but here at UNCF, we will remember the mission that moved her, the passion that guided her, and the legacy she leaves behind. May her memory be a blessing and an inspiration for us all.”

Among Flack’s catalogue were famous timeless hits like "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," "Killing Me Softly with His Song,” and "Feel Like Makin' Love," showcasing an unparalleled ability to invoke emotion and connect deeply with multi-generations of listeners.

In 2011, Flack joined Pharrell Williams to perform during the 40th annual UNCF gala honoring former UNCF CEO Vernon Jordan and UNCF’s iconic motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”®

Flack's pioneering music often blended elements of jazz, soul and R&B, making her a pioneer in these genres. She was one of the first African American women to achieve mainstream success in the 1970s, breaking barriers and paving the way for future artists. Her powerful performances and heartfelt lyrics have influenced countless musicians and continue to resonate with audiences today.

Additionally, Flack was also a staunch advocate for social issues including civil rights and education, further solidifying her legacy as not just a talented artist but also a committed philanthropist. Her work earned her multiple Grammy Awards and a lasting place in the history of American music.

UNCF extends our deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and fans who mourn the passing of Roberta Flack. Wishing you peace and strength in the days ahead.

