Intchains Group Limited to Present at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated solutions, including altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of ETH-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development on innovative Web3 applications, today announces that Company CFO Charles Yan, will be presenting at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference.
|Event
|37th Annual ROTH Conference
|Date
|March 16~18, 2025
|Location
|Dana Point, CA, United States
This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from approximately 450 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.
To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2025Registration
About Intchains Group Limited
Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions, including altcoin mining products, strategic acquisition and holding of ETH-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development on innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.
About ROTH
ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.
Contacts:
Intchains Group Limited
Investor relations
Email: ir@intchains.com
Redhill
Belinda Chan
Tel: +852-9379-3045
Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com