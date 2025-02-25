Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

March 25, 2025, confirmed as date for the 57 th Annual General Meeting

With the exception of Monika Ribar, all members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election

The Board of Directors proposes to elect Kwok Wang Ng as a new member of the Board of Directors

Gross dividend of CHF 3.60 per share proposed (previous year: CHF 3.30)

The Board of Directors proposes to streamline the compensation cap for the variable compensation of the Group Management and amend the Articles of Association

The Board of Directors has confirmed that the Annual General Meeting will be held on March 25, 2025. This will ensure that all shareholders receive their dividend on time. Except for Monika Ribar, all current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election. The Board of Directors proposes to elect Kwok Wang (called Frankie) Ng as a new member of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is likewise proposing that the gross dividend be increased by 9.1% to CHF 3.60 (previous year: CHF 3.30). Half of the dividend is to be distributed from the reserves from capital contributions. Further, the replacement of the compensation cap for the variable compensation of the Group Management with separate limits for the Performance Bonus and the Long Term Incentive Plan and the respective amendments to the Articles of Association will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

COMPLETE AGENDA

The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be sent to shareholders and will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce and on the website of Sika AG on February 25, 2025.

This year’s Annual General Meeting will take place at the Zurich Convention Center in Zurich.

Start: 4.00 p.m.

Doors open: 3.00 p.m.

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

