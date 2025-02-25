Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – first tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the tranche was announced: 5 February 2025.

The duration of the tranche: 6 February to no later than 2 April 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 5 February 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/637712

From 17 February to 21 February 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,500,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 256.4310 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 17 February OSE 500,000 256.1074 128,053,700.00 CEUX TQEX 18 February OSE 500,000 252.4378 126,218,900.00 CEUX TQEX 19 February OSE 500,000 257.1356 128,567,800.00 CEUX TQEX 20 February OSE 500,000 257.5893 128,794,650.00 CEUX TQEX 21 February OSE 500,000 258.8851 129,442,550.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 2,500,000 256.4310 641,077,600.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 3,300,000 268.8484 887,199,620.00 CEUX TQEX Total 3,300,000 268.8484 887,199,620.00 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 5,800,000 263.4961 1,528,277,220.00 CEUX TQEX Total 5,800,000 263.4961 1,528,277,220.00





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 74,632,718 own shares, corresponding to 2.67% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 66,956,027 own shares, corresponding to 2.40% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

