Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Frank Indreland Gundersen, board member in Equinor ASA, has on 13 February 2026 sold 212 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 266.00 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

