AKVA group ASA: Key information relating to cash dividend

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by AKVA group ASA on 14 February 2025 regarding the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the resolution by the Board of AKVA group ASA to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.00 per share in the first half year of 2025, in total NOK 36,309,017. The dividend has been resolved on the basis of the Board's authorisation as granted by the annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA on 2 May 2024.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share

Announced Currency: NOK

Last Day Inclusive: 7 April 2025

Ex-Date: 8 April 2025

Record Date: 9 April 2025

Payment Date: On or about 15 April 2025

Date of Approval: 12 February 2025

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Dated: 25 February 2025

AKVA group ASA

