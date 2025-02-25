Atsign Expands NoPorts Platform with C Language Support, Enhancing Security for Critical Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, a leading provider of critical infrastructure technology, is excited to announce the availability of NoPorts, its secure communication platform, in the C programming language. This expansion offers greater portability and compatibility for IoT devices and networking equipment, enabling seamless integration across a wider range of operating systems and hardware configurations, particularly within critical infrastructure environments.

The C version of NoPorts provides several key advantages for securing critical infrastructure:

Enhanced Portability: The C programming language is widely supported, allowing NoPorts to run on a variety of embedded systems and legacy hardware commonly found in critical infrastructure environments.

The C programming language is widely supported, allowing NoPorts to run on a variety of embedded systems and legacy hardware commonly found in critical infrastructure environments. Reduced Footprint: The C implementation offers a smaller footprint, making it ideal for resource-constrained devices and enabling deployment in environments with limited memory and processing power.

The C implementation offers a smaller footprint, making it ideal for resource-constrained devices and enabling deployment in environments with limited memory and processing power. Tailored Integration: The C SDK provides developers with granular control over NoPorts integration, allowing them to optimize performance and functionality for specific critical infrastructure use cases and security requirements.



"The availability of NoPorts in C is a significant milestone for Atsign, particularly in our drive to secure critical infrastructure," said Colin Constable, Co-founder and CTO of Atsign. "By expanding our language offerings, we are empowering organizations to build secure and scalable communication systems that can withstand cyber threats and ensure the continued operation of essential services."

About Atsign

Atsign specializes in embedded security technology infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company is providing the technology for the next generation of the Internet with simplicity, security, and privacy built-in. Atsign’s products are based on the promise of a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and personal data services. Learn more at Atsign.com.

About NoPorts

NoPorts simplifies and secures remote access, protecting critical infrastructure, for organizations of all sizes. With a zero trust architecture, end-to-end encryption ensuring data privacy, and the elimination of network attack surfaces, NoPorts offers the most secure tunnel for remote access. NoPorts empowers businesses to achieve greater operational efficiency, improved scalability, and enhanced security—all while reducing costs and complexity. Learn more at NoPorts.com.