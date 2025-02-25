XT.COM x Rolling Stone China: HK VIP Night Showcases the Power of #BeyondTrade

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, a leading digital asset exchange, is pleased to share highlights from the Rolling Stone China – HK VIP Party, during the first day of Consensus Hong Kong 2025. This exclusive side event brought together key figures from the worlds of technology, finance, and culture, reflecting XT.COM’s annual theme of “#BeyondTrade.” By partnering with one of the most iconic names in music and pop culture, XT.COM underscored its commitment to going above and beyond traditional crypto trading, fostering global connectivity, and expanding its brand presence.

Looking Back on the Event

Consensus Hong Kong 2025 kicked off on February 18 with great anticipation across the blockchain and crypto community. The Rolling Stone China – HK VIP Party, powered by XT.COM, served as a dynamic launch point for the conference’s opening day. Guests included industry professionals, investors, innovators, and cultural icons who converged to explore new frontiers in digital assets, celebrate the synergy of diverse communities, and experience XT.COM’s vision of #BeyondTrade.



Throughout the evening, attendees connected with one another in a setting that combined tech-forward insights with creative energy. While Rolling Stone China’s influence in music and pop culture set the tone, the real focus of this collaboration was to highlight XT.COM’s brand values—innovation, inclusivity, and global connectivity—and to emphasize that the company’s ambitions extend beyond the scope of conventional crypto exchange services.

MC Jin and SHUZO Ignite the Stage

One of the evening’s standout moments was a captivating performance by MC Jin, the trailblazing Chinese hip-hop legend. With his energetic rap style and engaging crowd interaction, MC Jin provided a vivid example of how music can intersect with technology and innovation, sending the atmosphere into overdrive.



Japanese rising talent SHUZO also graced the stage, adding an exciting international dimension to the event. Both performances elevated the energy of the night and infused XT.COM’s #BeyondTrade mission with a fresh, creative spark.

Embracing the #BeyondTrade Vision

XT.COM’s annual theme, #BeyondTrade, highlights the company’s determination to provide more than just a marketplace for digital assets. XT.COM goes beyond facilitating trades by forging strategic partnerships, fostering user-driven communities, and transcending industry boundaries. Its collaboration with Rolling Stone China brought together luminaries from finance, tech, art, entertainment, and more, creating an unforgettable cross-sector experience.



Rather than focusing solely on merging blockchain and music, XT.COM used the event to demonstrate the breadth and depth of its offerings. Attendees not only experienced XT.COM’s innovative products and services but also gained insight into how the platform empowers users and partners through community engagement, education, and inclusivity.

A Significant Presence at Consensus Hong Kong 2025

Consensus Hong Kong 2025, a premier gathering in blockchain and digital finance, served as an ideal stage for XT.COM to showcase its forward-thinking mindset. By hosting a major side event on the very first day of the conference, XT.COM amplified its brand voice and added cultural and artistic dimensions to an environment typically focused on business.



Guests from around the globe witnessed firsthand how a digital asset platform can combine technological innovation with rich cultural elements. Industry leaders and influencers left with a deeper understanding of XT.COM’s future-facing approach—whether it’s through the platform’s user-centric tools or its overarching #BeyondTrade vision that spans multiple sectors.

Strengthening XT.COM’s Global Footprint

As XT.COM continues to gain momentum within the global digital assets sphere, its partnership with Rolling Stone China highlights the company’s commitment to establishing a far-reaching international presence. By choosing Hong Kong—a global center of finance and culture—for this major event, XT.COM aimed to engage diverse groups, forge new opportunities, and build strong connections.



This collaboration showcased XT.COM’s determination and creative approach to cross-industry partnerships. Beyond being an exclusive VIP party, it was a concentrated expression of the company’s core tenets: to widen access to digital finance solutions and foster an inclusive crypto ecosystem. Through initiatives like this, XT.COM seeks to attract crypto enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, creators, and leaders from all walks of life to collectively shape the future of blockchain and digital assets.

Illuminating #BeyondTrade Through Collaboration

“#BeyondTrade” is not simply a tagline for XT.COM; it’s a guiding principle that informs every strategic decision. The Rolling Stone China – HK VIP Party demonstrated how a crypto exchange can flexibly partner with a cultural powerhouse to create something unique and valuable. By bringing together a diverse group of attendees, XT.COM showed that growth in the crypto industry does not need to be confined to financial circles alone—it can flourish through imaginative collaborations that connect people across multiple domains.



What truly made the evening special was its focus on shared values. Openness, innovation, and global connectivity took center stage, reinforcing how XT.COM is committed to fostering a sense of community and respect among its users, collaborators, and the broader public. While the beats of music and the glamour of a VIP setting captured immediate attention, the deeper narrative was one of forward momentum and collective ambition, perfectly encapsulated by the #BeyondTrade philosophy.



Looking Ahead

With the Rolling Stone China – HK VIP Party now successfully concluded, XT.COM looks ahead to the future—dedicated to refining and expanding its platform, embracing new features, technologies, and collaborations that redefine how individuals and enterprises interact with digital assets. Whether it’s launching new trading pairs, boosting user education, or contributing to philanthropic initiatives, every endeavor echoes the essence of #BeyondTrade: building enduring value and authentic connections.



On the global stage, XT.COM remains committed to engaging with diverse groups, firmly believing that cryptocurrency holds significant potential across various industries and cultural contexts. The platform’s next phase includes deepening relationships with key stakeholders, introducing more innovative products and services, and inspiring broader conversations on how digital finance can drive positive social transformation.

About Rolling Stone China

Rolling Stone has been the definitive voice in music, culture, and entertainment journalism for over five decades. Since its founding in 1967, the magazine has chronicled the evolution of the music industry, featuring legendary artists and emerging talents.



Rolling Stone China continues this legacy, celebrating the dynamic music scene across Asia while embracing digital transformation. By integrating Web3 and blockchain technology, Rolling Stone China is pioneering new ways to connect artists with audiences, ensuring that the future of music remains innovative, inclusive, and immersive.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM is a leading digital asset trading platform that provides secure and innovative blockchain solutions. With a commitment to driving blockchain adoption beyond financial markets, XT.COM is pioneering initiatives that integrate blockchain technology into entertainment, art, gaming, and more. Through its #BeyondTrade philosophy, XT.COM seeks to empower artists, creators, and communities by breaking down traditional barriers and fostering new opportunities in the Web3 era.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of XT exchange and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d6edf49-f4c1-4982-8e27-ed37f1abcb7d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d508437-07f5-4659-beb9-aa8a9839d408

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/641266ba-991a-43b8-96fc-67419d2aeed4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10e7ceb8-6240-48a7-9202-3f783d952b87

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6bb40d8-7a57-4a3f-8859-e199084a407a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86f6f337-e9b5-4d73-ae07-559584e1908e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/179b8912-f353-4b0e-b705-0b3cfe24ed4c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/946ced19-9ba5-4e06-9520-676d1a5ab337

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b045569f-0b61-4b07-8299-12fddc40204d