U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit Adds Mobilicom’s SkyHopper PRO Micro to Blue UAS Framework

Marks the 3rd Mobilicom datalink to be added to the approved short list of products in the Blue UAS program designed to secure commercial UAS technology for the Department of Defense

Palo Alto, California, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has expanded the number of Mobilicom datalinks approved and included in the Blue UAS Framework, with the addition of SkyHopper PRO Micro.





The move follows the DIU’s recent approval of the Company’s SkyHopper PRO and SkyHopper PRO Lite datalinks for the Blue UAS Framework. This most recent expansion of Mobilicom’s list of products in the Blue UAS Framework is expected to further drive Mobilicom’s growing prominence as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions for top-tier OEMs of uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) that sell to the DoD, America’s military allies, and global commercial customers for industrial applications.

“We are very proud of how rapidly our growing slate of field-proven UAS solutions are being recognized, evaluated, and approved by the DIU for the Blue UAS Framework,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “We believe this is a direct result of the performance, value, and security offered by our systems, which today are critical components in UASs manufactured by Tier-1 OEMs and used in the most challenging environments globally.”

Mobilicom’s NDAA-compliant end-to-end hardware and software solutions are currently integrated into drones and robotics deployed in defense and commercial applications worldwide, including in UASs procured by the U.S. DoD. Federal contractors are required to abide by NDAA requirements, which prohibit the use of equipment made in China.

The SkyHopper PRO Micro is an ultra-compact cognitive software defined radio (SDR) designed for high-volume production of loitering munitions, mini drones, and robotics. With a small C-SWaP (cost, size, weight, and power), it offers reliable communication for mission-critical applications, ensuring seamless integration into lightweight and high-performance platforms.

All three Blue UAS-certified SkyHopper models feature Mobilicom's ICE cybersecurity protection, which secures mission-critical communications against electronic warfare threats. The combination of SkyHopper SDRs and ICE delivers unparalleled operational resilience, providing robust, secure performance in contested environments.

About Blue UAS



The Blue UAS Framework was established by the DIU to rapidly vet and scale commercial UAS technology for the DoD. The program tests, selects, and maintains a roster of NDAA compliant, policy approved UAS components and software that meet the standards of the DoD and its Programs of Record, as well as serving the needs of industry, federal, state, and local governments. The framework provides a short list of approved venders with advanced capabilities to Blue UAS developers, thereby reducing risk for government customers. Criteria for consideration for the Blue UAS program include endorsement of the vendor by a DoD sponsor, offering a new capability not previously available, and no overlap with other platforms already on the Blue UAS list.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

