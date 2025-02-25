Party City Locations Restocked with New Merchandise as Store Closing Sales Enter Final Weeks

Boston, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, announced store closing sales have entered their final weeks at Party City locations nationwide.

All stores have recently been restocked with new merchandise as Party City warehouses were completely emptied. Customers can now take advantage of the deepest discounts yet with savings of up to 80% off all inventory, including newly added warehouse goods.

“Time is running out for customers to enjoy tremendous savings on a wide assortment of merchandise, including party supplies for upcoming occasions such as St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and graduation,” said Rick Edwards, Head of North American Retail at Gordon Brothers. “This is a great opportunity for party hosts and planners to stock up while supplies last.”

In addition, incredible discounts are available on everything needed for birthday and theme parties, wedding receptions and retirement parties as well as helium filled balloons, costumes and holiday décor.

To locate the nearest store visit Party City's website.

About Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City is a leading party goods company in North America and is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being an iconic retail brand, Party City is a global organization that combines manufacturing and sourcing operations and wholesale operations with a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. Party City designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery throughout the world. Founded in 1986, Party City has become synonymous with celebrations, helping millions of people create unforgettable memories.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.