Legend Biotech to Host Investor Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to review fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results.

During the webcast and conference call, senior leaders will provide an overview of Legend Biotech’s quarter and fiscal year performance.

Investors and other interested parties may join the live audio webcast of the call via this weblink.

A replay version of the webcast and earnings news release will be available through the Investor Relations section of Legend Biotech’s website under the Events and Presentation section approximately two hours after the call concludes.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

With over 2,500 employees, Legend Biotech is the largest standalone cell therapy company and a pioneer in treatments that change cancer care forever. The company is at the forefront of the CAR-T cell therapy revolution with CARVYKTI®, a one-time treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, which it develops and markets with collaborator Johnson & Johnson. Centered in the US, Legend is building an end-to-end cell therapy company by expanding its leadership to maximize CARVYKTI’s patient access and therapeutic potential. From this platform, the company plans to drive future innovation across its pipeline of cutting-edge cell therapy modalities.

Learn more at www.legendbiotech.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

