Interface Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in the US for the Second Year in a Row

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, is pleased to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Interface.

Interface employees reported year-over-year improvements across all survey categories, with the most significant gains in company culture, community, camaraderie, and overall support.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

According to the 2025 Great Place to Work® survey:

89% of Interface employees report having significant responsibilities and the flexibility needed to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

87% of employees say Interface makes it easy for them to take time off when needed.

89% of new hires feel welcomed through Interface’s comprehensive onboarding process.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® for a second year in a row. This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to fostering a workplace where employees feel empowered, valued, and supported,” said Daniel Bordeleau, Chief People Officer at Interface Systems. “Our commitment to creating a culture of flexibility, support, and professional growth continues to drive positive change within our organization. Seeing our employees report improvements across every survey category year over year is a testament to our ongoing efforts to make Interface a truly exceptional workplace.”

As the company continues its growth trajectory, Interface is always looking for talented individuals to join its team. To find out more about career opportunities, please visit https://interfacesystems.com/join-our-team/careers/.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen, and on LinkedIn.

