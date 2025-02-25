Actelis Networks Secures Order for Countywide Intersection Modernization in Ventura County, California

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received an order for the County of Ventura California’s Systemic Countywide Signalized Intersection Improvement Project. This project will modernize and enhance the reliability of traffic signal communications across the county.

As part of this initiative, Actelis' advanced networking technology will be deployed to facilitate high-speed, secure data transmission between traffic management centers and signalized intersections. The implementation of Actelis' Fiber grade solutions will ensure seamless connectivity and control, improving traffic flow and safety while minimizing infrastructure costs.

“We are proud to support the County of Ventura’s efforts to modernize its traffic infrastructure,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Our technology will enable the County to rapidly upgrade their network with minimal disruption, ensuring secure, real-time data transmission that enhances the safety and efficiency of roadways.”

Actelis is collaborating with its long-time trusted business partner, Crosstown Electrical & Data, Inc., which was awarded the County’s bid for the project. Crosstown, a Southern California expert contractor in Intelligent Transportation Systems (“ITS”), is responsible for implementing key elements of the traffic systems modernization project, implementing Actelis’ advanced networking solutions to enable secure and efficient communications across the traffic signals network.

This latest order further underscores the growing demand for Actelis’ cyber-hardened networking solutions in the transportation sector. The Company’s technology is already widely used in traffic management applications worldwide, enabling cities,municipalities and road systems to enhance operational efficiency, reduce congestion, and enable smart transportation initiatives.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.

For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

