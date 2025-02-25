Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Opening of Relocated Dispensary in Linwood, Pennsylvania through its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – SE LLC





- New Store Centrally Located in High-Traffic Retail Corridor in Delaware County, PA

- Expansion of In-State Patient and Caregiver Access with 18th Operational Beyond Hello™ Branded Storefront in Pennsylvania

- Exclusive Promotion of 35% Off on Grand Opening Day, Tuesday, February 25th

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the opening of Beyond Hello™ Linwood, a new medical marijuana dispensary located at 2400 Market St, Linwood, PA 19014. The new location will open its doors with a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. This marks another milestone in the Company’s continued expansion in the Pennsylvania market.

Beyond Hello™ Linwood is situated in a high-traffic retail corridor in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, with convenient access to major roadways, including Interstate 95 and the Blue Route (I-476). The dispensary is surrounded by a mix of national retailers, grocery stores, and dining establishments, making it an easily accessible destination for patients in the region.

Operated through Jushi’s subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SE LLC, Beyond Hello™ Linwood will provide patients with a wide range of high-quality medical marijuana products, including premium flower, concentrates, vapes, topicals, tinctures, and troches. The store will feature an experienced team of well-trained staff, state-of-the-art technology, and a patient-centric approach to ensure a seamless and personalized shopping experience.

Beyond Hello™ Linwood will be open Sunday 10 AM - 6 PM / Monday-Saturday 10 AM - 8 PM and will offer convenient online reservations for in-store pickup via beyond-hello.com. Patients can also contact the dispensary directly at 484-497-9888. The new dispensary joins Jushi’s growing Pennsylvania portfolio, further solidifying the Company’s presence in one of the most robust medical marijuana markets in the country.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth in Pennsylvania with the opening of Beyond Hello™ Linwood," said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc. "We strongly believe in the future of the Pennsylvania market and remain committed to expanding access to high-quality medical marijuana for patients across the state. This new location allows us to better serve the community, providing them with an elevated retail experience and a carefully curated selection of top-tier medical marijuana products."

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

