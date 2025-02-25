Volatus Aerospace and Ondas Holdings Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Border Surveillance with Advanced Drone Technologies

TORONTO and BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2JEQU) ("Volatus" or "the Company") and Boston-based Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) announced today a strategic partnership through Ondas' subsidiary, American Robotics, Inc. (“American Robotics”). Through this partnership, Volatus Aerospace will market and support American Robotics’ Optimus System – a state-of-the-art, fully autonomous drone platform designed to provide persistent, 24/7 aerial security and intelligence. The Optimus System significantly enhances Volatus Aerospace's capabilities in providing integrated, full-scope Border Surveillance and Security Solutions that are essential to national security.

This partnership will:

Significantly enhance border security to detect and mitigate threats before they escalate with persistent remote aerial operations and emergency response.

Target federal and provincial opportunities to provide security along the expansive 8,890-kilometer US – Canada border supported by the fully-automated Optimus System.

Integrate the Optimus System with Volatus’ Surveillance-as-a-Service offering drone and ground-based sensor infrastructure for truly remote, autonomous operations.



"This strategic alliance empowers Volatus to significantly enhance our border surveillance and security solutions,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “By integrating the scalable, field-proven Optimus System with our remote operations, we are ready to meet evolving security and surveillance needs. The growing demand for autonomous border security solutions highlights the importance of this partnership.”

Focused on addressing the increasing demand for advanced border surveillance, this collaboration leverages Volatus’ sophisticated Operations Control Center (OCC) to maximize the potential of the Optimus System for both standalone and integrated, border security solutions across North America and other global markets. By integrating both air and ground security intelligence, this approach significantly enhances the ability to detect and mitigate threats before they escalate.

"We are delighted to partner with Volatus, who consistently distinguish themselves as providers of highly sophisticated aerial intelligence and services to critical governmental, industrial and infrastructure markets,” Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings. “We believe this collaboration, supported by Volatus’ extensive sales, marketing and field support and services capabilities, will extend our market reach and accelerate market penetration for our Optimus System. We are particularly excited about Volatus’ pursuit of programs to secure borders, where the deployment of autonomous drone infrastructure is an urgent need for many homeland security entities today."

The Optimus System is designed for persistent aerial operations in the most challenging environments with proven autonomy and reliability allowing for scalable remote operations. Optimus automated battery and payload swapping capabilities enable uninterrupted availability and support multiple critical applications ranging from video surveillance to inspection and analysis utilizing a variety of integrated sensors including LIDAR. This partnership is set to transform the landscape of border surveillance, security, and critical infrastructure monitoring, integrating advanced aerial technologies including piloted and remotely piloted aircraft, along with ground-based sensor systems. This integrated package of aerial security capability, including the NDAA-compliant Optimus System is positioned to address the expansive 8,890 kilometer US – Canada border to revolutionize border security operations.

Highlights of the Strategic Partnership:

Purpose and Scope: The integration of the fully autonomous Optimus System bolsters Volatus' surveillance and security services across North America and beyond, enhancing capabilities in border protection and infrastructure monitoring.

The integration of the fully autonomous Optimus System bolsters Volatus' surveillance and security services across North America and beyond, enhancing capabilities in border protection and infrastructure monitoring. Technology Integration and Deployment: The partnership utilizes Volatus' Operations Control Center (OCC), combining piloted and remotely piloted aircraft with ground-based sensors and the sophisticated Optimus system to pioneer a robust surveillance-as-a-service model. This model promises unprecedented automated aerial monitoring capabilities.

The partnership utilizes Volatus' Operations Control Center (OCC), combining piloted and remotely piloted aircraft with ground-based sensors and the sophisticated Optimus system to pioneer a robust surveillance-as-a-service model. This model promises unprecedented automated aerial monitoring capabilities. Market Development: Aimed at strategic expansion in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Africa, this collaboration enhances Volatus' global service offerings through its extensive network of sales professionals and opens new market opportunities for Ondas and American Robotics across critical infrastructure and industrial sectors including oil and gas and utilities.

Aimed at strategic expansion in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Africa, this collaboration enhances Volatus' global service offerings through its extensive network of sales professionals and opens new market opportunities for Ondas and American Robotics across critical infrastructure and industrial sectors including oil and gas and utilities. Training and Operational Support: Volatus will serve as a factory-authorized training center, ensuring top-tier operational and service support for the Optimus System, facilitated by its advanced OCC and dedicated support team.

In the current international environment, the need for sovereign countries to protect and secure their borders has become increasingly critical. Challenges such as illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and weapons smuggling pose significant threats to national security and public safety. As these issues continue to escalate, there is a growing demand for advanced surveillance and security solutions that can provide comprehensive monitoring and rapid response capabilities. The strategic partnership between Ondas and Volatus Aerospace, leveraging the state-of-the-art Optimus System amongst a diverse fleet, addresses these pressing concerns by offering a robust, autonomous aerial platform designed to enhance border protection and ensure the integrity of national boundaries. Furthermore, the integration of emergency response capabilities within the Optimus System allows for a more effective response to identified threats. By providing real-time data and situational awareness, the system enhances the ability to mitigate risks swiftly and efficiently, ensuring a proactive approach to national security challenges.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. via its wholly owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. (OAS) specializes in designing, developing, and marketing autonomous drone solutions via its two advanced drone platforms: the Optimus System, the world’s first FAA-certified small UAS (sUAS) for aerial security and data capture, and the Iron Drone Raider, a counter-drone system designed to combat hostile drones. Both platforms are highly automated, AI-powered, and capable of continuous, remote operation for critical defense, infrastructure, industrial, and government applications. American Robotics and Airobotics have achieved industry-leading regulatory milestones, including the first-ever FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations without an on-site human operator. Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in defense, homeland security, public safety and other critical industrial and government security and infrastructure markets with improved connectivity, situational awareness and data collection and information processing capabilities.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn . For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn . For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn . For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn . For additional information on Ondas Autonomous Systems, follow us on LinkedIn .

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the anticipated benefits of, and estimated revenue to be generated by, the master service agreement; (ii) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits and revenues of the master service agreement to the Company; the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV; and including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form under the section "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

