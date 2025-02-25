Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced its co-chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Steve Vintz, and co-chief executive officer and chief operating officer, Mark Thurmond, will attend the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Vintz will also attend the Cantor Global Technology Conference.

Details for each event are as follows:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

March 4, 2025

Cantor Global Technology Conference

March 11, 2025

For more information, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .