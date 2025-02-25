Gordon Brothers Launches Commercial Equipment Finance Offering

Boston, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has launched a Commercial Equipment Finance offering to middle-market businesses seeking efficient equipment financing options on both a direct and indirect basis.

The firm’s new offering complements the existing Equipment Finance business that provides structured, asset-focused leasing and lending solutions to companies experiencing operational and/or market challenges. Through the combination of these offerings, Gordon Brothers can now provide clients a full suite of customized equipment financing solutions across the credit spectrum.

“With our deep asset expertise and established equipment finance business, expanding this offering to middle-market companies is an exciting development for our firm and one we are pleased to entrust to Bobby Campbell and his team,” said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer at Gordon Brothers. “Their expertise, long-standing industry relationships and proven track record of consistent execution for clients and customers enable us to provide even greater value and flexibility, help them more fully realize their asset potential, and drive long-term growth.”

Bobby Campbell joins Gordon Brothers as Senior Managing Director, Head of Commercial Equipment Finance alongside Robert Hauser and Michael Mehosky, Managing Directors, Originations, Sonya Morlock-Ryals, Managing Director, Credit & Risk, Richard Pelcher, Senior Director, Documentation & Funding, and Shelby Chase, Senior Director, Accounting & Finance.

Previously with Signature Financial, the team brings over 20 years of experience and expertise in equipment financing, further strengthening Gordon Brothers’ ability to deliver value to clients.

“We are excited to join Gordon Brothers,” said Campbell. “The firm’s rich asset-expertise legacy only strengthens our team’s value proposition in the market by allowing us to deliver faster turnaround times and reliable financing solutions to our clients.”

With the launch of the Commercial Equipment Finance business, the firm now provides equipment loans, capital leases, and terminal rental adjustment clause (TRAC) and fair market value (FMV) leases and works directly with middle-market commercial companies, independent lessors, captive finance organizations, and bank-owned equipment financing groups.

“Further leveraging our equipment expertise to deliver expanded finance products to new market segments is a strategic growth initiative,” said Dennis Bolton, Senior Managing Director, Head of North America Equipment Finance. “Bobby and his expert team can leverage our market-leading equipment management expertise and technology to provide world class equipment leasing and lending products and vendor programs.”

To learn more about Gordon Brothers, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/ .

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.