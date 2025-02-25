Snyk Launches Secure Developer Program, Deepening Investment in Open Source Ecosystem to Improve Global Cybersecurity Posture

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , a leader in developer security, today announced the launch of the Snyk Secure Developer Program , a new initiative designed to empower open source software maintainers with cutting-edge, developer-friendly security solutions. Through this program, Snyk will provide qualifying open source projects with its enterprise-grade security platform – including the Snyk Enterprise License – and API access, at no cost. In addition, Snyk will provide hands-on support from its developer relations (DevRel) team, its Discord Community, and custom Partner Connect access, to help open source software maintainers implement and leverage the security tooling straight from Snyk’s experts and networks.

Open source code has become a foundational element in software development. In fact, according to the Linux Foundation, open source software makes up to 90% of most codebases, which means a single vulnerability in a commonly-used open source library can impact millions of users — and tens of thousands of companies that rely on it — all at once. According to Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) data, the number of CVEs reported daily has surged from 79 in 2023 to 138 in 2025. After attackers discover vulnerabilities, they can use them to simultaneously target many organizations and users as opposed to conducting one-off security research on a specific target.

The impact of fixing even a single open source vulnerability can have far-reaching benefits and dramatically influence global cybersecurity posture. This program signals Snyk’s deepening investment into the open source ecosystem by enabling contributors to create code and software that’s not only innovative but inherently secure.

“At Snyk, we believe that every member of the far-reaching open source community plays a vital role in our overall global cybersecurity posture,” said Danny Allan, CTO, Snyk. “With this important new program, we’re deepening our investment in the open source ecosystem. By providing contributing developers with these much-needed additional resources, we’re helping to ensure that as they build the software that creates our collective future, this code is not only cutting edge, but secure.”

Multiple open source software community members can already speak to the power of the Secure Developer Program. This work includes collaboration with the Linux Foundation to contribute to projects such as the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, one of the largest open source projects in the world.

"The Snyk Secure Developer Program played a crucial role in preparing our security practices for our submission for the CNCF Sandbox," said Jonathan Abdiel Gonzalez Valdebenito of Cloud Native PG. "Snyk enabled us to elevate our security practices to enterprise-level standards.”

"Snyk supports my project by increasing my awareness about vulnerabilities in project dependencies and offering quick solutions via configurable automatic pull requests,” said Jorin Vermeulen of The Shoutzor Project. “Further, my communications with the Snyk team are quick, friendly and personal. They clearly care about our projects and making positive contributions to the open source community overall.”

Applications are now open and open source community members can apply to the Snyk Secure Developer Program today. Qualifying participants must be part of an open source project that is not backed by a corporate entity and have at least 10K GitHub stars.

To submit your project to the Secure Developer Program, visit here . And, to apply as a contributor to a Snyk Secure Developer open source project, visit here .

For more information or further questions about the program, contact opensource@snyk.io .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings, and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 4,000+ customers worldwide today.