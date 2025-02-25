LeaseCrunch Named on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company today announced it has been recognized with one of G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards in the Fastest Growing Products category. This prestigious ranking highlights the world’s top software companies and products based on verified user reviews and market impact.

LeaseCrunch secured the #74 spot among the 8,150 eligible products in the category —out of a total of 125,912 software solutions— and was the only lease accounting software to be recognized.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of G2’s Fastest Growing Products of 2025,” says Miguel Perez, chief product officer at LeaseCrunch. “This achievement is a testament to our commitment to simplifying lease accounting for CPA firms. We remain dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and accuracy, ensuring our software delivers the tools CPA firms need to succeed.”

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” explains Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards highlight top software vendors and products based on G2’s proprietary algorithm, which considers verified user reviews and market presence data. To be eligible, a product must have received at least one approved review in 2024 and be listed on a G2 Grid®. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology .

